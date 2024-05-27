State Representative election results for Texas Primary runoff on May 28, 2024

An empty chair on the Texas House floor last year. This month's Republican primary runoffs for seats in the lower chamber have garnered six-figure campaign finance hauls.

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on May 28, 2024

Texas House District 44 (R)

Republican state Rep. John Kuempel is in a runoff against Alan Schoolcraft. Kuempel was targeted by Gov. Abbott over the state Rep.’s vote against school vouchers. Abbott backed Schoolcraft in the district, which includes Gonzales and Guadalupe Counties. The winner will face Eric Norman, who ran unopposed in the Democrat primary.

Texas House District 80 (D)

Cecilia Castellano faces Rosie Cuellar, the sister of US Rep. Henry Cuellar. The winner will face former Uvalde mayor Don McLaughlin Jr., who won the GOP Primary outright. The district includes Atascosa, Dimmit, Frio, Uvalde, Webb (portion), and Zavala counties.

Texas House District 21 (R)

While this race is out of the San Antonio area, it is a marquee contest in Texas.

According to the Texas Tribune, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan is facing a runoff election after he failed to secure a majority of votes in the March Primary voting, the clearest sign to date of his precarious position within the Republican Party. Phelan advanced to the runoff with rival David Covey, a former chairman of the Orange County Republican Party who has been endorsed by Attorney General Ken Paxton, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and former President Donald Trump. The winner will win the district since there were no Democratic Primary for this race.

