Both sides rest in trial of man accused of causing death of 5-year-old boy

SAN ANTONIO – Both the state and defense have rested after five days of testimony in the case of a man accused of causing the death of a five-year-old boy.

Daniel Garcia is charged with injury to a child and is alleged to have physically abused Domenic Aguilar-Acevedo, causing his death in 2021.

Also accused in the case is Domenic’s mother, Nickolle Aguilar but she has since taken a plea deal.

During testimony on Tuesday, the defense put up one witness, a psychologist who challenged the testimony given by Garcia’s now seven-year-old daughter.

In her testimony last week, she said that she saw her father hit Domenic and also that she saw Domenic on the floor with his eyes closed.

Psychologist Lisa Watts said that it appeared that the little girl was coached with her answers.

“The longer a child goes through time, they rely on what they are told to them rather than what they went through, which would alter their memory,” Watts said.

Watts also said that since the girl changed her story from previous interviews would indicate that she had been coached.

The state countered and asked Watts if she had ever talked with or interviewed the little girl herself and she said, “No.”

The jury on Wednesday will decide if Garcia is guilty or not of injury to a child or a possible lesser charge.

Closing arguments are expected to begin around 9 am.

KSAT 12 will be livestreaming Garcia’s trial on KSAT.com, KSAT Plus and KSAT’s YouTube channel.