Johnson and O’Connor to battle for spot in 6A state championship

SAN ANTONIO – The Johnson Jaguars baseball team is back in the UIL Class 6A Regional Final for the second straight season.

The Jaguars are preparing to face the O’Connor Panthers, and the winner will advance to the state championship.

In the regional semifinals, the Jaguars swept La Joya in two games, winning 7 to 4 and 10 to 0. Both games were on the road, so playing in town is a positive for the Jaguars.

The best of three series between Johnson and O’Connor will start on Thursday at 7 p.m. at North East Sports Park.

RELATED ON KSAT.COM