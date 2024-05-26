85º
O’Connor sends Reagan home after clinching 6A regional semifinals

Next up, O’Connor faces the Johnson Jaguars in the regional finals

Nick Mantas, KSAT 12 Sports Editor

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas High School Baseball Playoffs drama is heating up.

On Friday night, the O’Connor Panthers forced a game three following a 2-1 win over the Reagan Rattlers.

So, on Saturday night, it was either you win, or your high school career comes to an end.

As James O’Connor grounded it to third base, the throw was in time. Then Cali-Evan Billela went for an extra base, forcing a wild throw that gave him an easy stroll home. O’Connor took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

In the top of the fourth inning, Reagan responded as Caleb Crider hit one into left center, which sent Keagan Baldwin home from second base with an RBI single.

The Panthers would go on to win the series after a 5-3 win over the Rattlers.

