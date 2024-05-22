O’Connor thriving off ‘chaos’ as squad nears uncharted territory in 6A regional semifinals

The O’Connor baseball team (23-12-2) will make their first appearance in the Class 6A Region IV semifinals in 10 years on Thursday against Reagan.

The Panthers swept all but one of their first three playoff series to advance to the fourth round of the UIL postseason.

“It’s amazing,” senior third baseman Ryder Dorn said. “Growing up we’ve been to football games, baseball games, watching the tradition of O’Connor being in the playoffs and to push past the standard that we originally set — it’s awesome.”

O’Connor graduated a notable group of seniors from last year’s team and struggled through the middle portion of their regular-season schedule. This has led to some doubt in the Panthers’ ability to make a deep playoff run.

“A lot of people didn’t expect us to be here,” head coach Weston Heiligman said. “But, this is what we expect, and we’re thrilled and grateful to be able to put O’Connor baseball back where O’Connor baseball needs to be.”

However, O’Connor is unphased by its peers’ doubts, and the program is rather motivated to continue living up to the school’s legacy and reputation.

“Our mantra has been (to) play loose, free and play with a little bit of chaos,” Heiligman said.

“It’s big,” junior pitcher Ryan Mason said. “I’ve grown up around O’Connor sports and I’ve been watching them my whole life and the tradition, the people, the fans, the family, it’s one big group and to be a part of it means something special.”

O’Connor and Reagan will open their regional final best-of-three series on Thursday at 7 p.m. at NISD Field #2.

