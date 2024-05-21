Reagan baseball fueled by championship aspirations as regional semifinal approaches

SAN ANTONIO – The Reagan baseball team (32-8-1) has put its resilience on full display early in the UIL postseason, opening their last two playoff series with losses.

The Rattlers battled back in game three of both series to find themselves back in the Class 6A Region IV Semifinals for the fourth time in the last six seasons.

“We fight,” said Rattlers junior pitcher Caleb Crider. “We give it our all, and we’re just going to go out there every play, every pitch, we’re going to win that pitch.”

“The energy and the intensity that they play with is a big advantage for our team,” said Reagan head baseball coach Chans Chapman. “We feel that if we can play with that energy and intensity for seven innings, whoever we’re playing isn’t going to be able to keep up in that faucet, and at some point, we’re going to have a chance to win.”

Reagan admits they’re playing with a chip on their shoulder. Not only do they feel doubted, but the Rattlers have yet to break the threshold of winning a state championship—despite having finished as state runner-ups four times in the last nine years.

“I’ve always dreamed about going to Dell Diamond and not just necessarily going there, but winning it all,” said Reagan senior shortstop Jeter Battles. “I know my season’s not a success unless I have a ring on my finger and it’s saying No. 1 from the state championship.”

The Rattlers will continue their quest against O’Conner in the regional semifinals beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday at NISD Field #2.

