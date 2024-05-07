Stolen construction equipment, stolen cars found at home in South Bexar County, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is working to find the rightful owners of a haul of stolen property, including construction equipment, a pickup, and a recreational vehicle.

A spokesman says deputies were following a “ping,” or signal, from a device on a stolen generator when they stumbled upon the other items around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputy Johnny Garcia said the stolen property was behind a home in the 24400 block of Camp Site Road in South Bexar County, a few miles from Interstate 37 and Mathis Road.

At the scene, several tow truck drivers were seen hauling off a front-end loader, trailer, and pickup truck.

BCSO said they also planned to tow away an RV on the property.

Deputy Garcia said they had detained two people at the scene, but it was unclear whether they were suspects or would face any charges.