Stolen construction equipment, stolen cars found at home in South Bexar County, BCSO says

Two people were detained but not arrested

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Valerie Gomez, Video Editor

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is working to find the rightful owners of a haul of stolen property, including construction equipment, a pickup, and a recreational vehicle.

A spokesman says deputies were following a “ping,” or signal, from a device on a stolen generator when they stumbled upon the other items around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputy Johnny Garcia said the stolen property was behind a home in the 24400 block of Camp Site Road in South Bexar County, a few miles from Interstate 37 and Mathis Road.

At the scene, several tow truck drivers were seen hauling off a front-end loader, trailer, and pickup truck.

BCSO said they also planned to tow away an RV on the property.

Deputy Garcia said they had detained two people at the scene, but it was unclear whether they were suspects or would face any charges.

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12. Before coming to KSAT in 1998, he worked at the Fox affiliate in San Antonio. Sal started off his career back in 1995 for the ABC Affiliate in Lubbock and has covered many high-profile news events since. In his free time, he enjoys spending time at home, gaming and loves traveling with his wife.

