Felony robbery charges dismissed against world champion boxer

Jermall Charlo poses with his championship belts after beating Juan Macias Montiel in a WBC middleweight world championship boxing match Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

SAN ANTONIO – A world champion boxer facing three felony robbery charges in San Antonio has been cleared of wrongdoing after prosecutors dismissed the cases Monday, court records show.

Jermall Charlo, 31, a middleweight champion with a record of 32-0-0, turned himself in to authorities in San Antonio in August, weeks after San Antonio police detectives issued three second-degree warrants for robbery against him.

Citing “insufficient evidence” in all three cases, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office dismissed the charges Monday.

Charlo’s Houston-based attorney told the KSAT 12 Defenders it is “tragic” the cases progressed as far as they did and that his client is now looking forward to his next fight.

On July 16, San Antonio police responded to the Privat Martini Bar & Social Club, located in the 5100 block of UTSA Boulevard, after receiving a call around 2 a.m. that Charlo had assaulted a waitress and taken off with her tips, according to an SAPD incident report previously released.

The incident happened after a credit card Charlo attempted to use to pay his tab was repeatedly declined, the report states.

After Charlo accused the waiter of trying to steal his credit card, Charlo grabbed two black waiter books, removing his identification from one and cash from another, according to warrants for his arrest issued Aug. 7.

Bexar County commissioner worried about ‘public relations fallout’ in boxer’s robbery case, records show

Charlo and members of his group then “pushed their way out of the building and left the location” in a limousine bus, according to the warrants.

A waitress suffered a lower leg injury after a member of Charlo’s group stepped on her as they left.

Charlo’s attorney, Kent A. Schaffer, released the following statement Tuesday morning:

“We are grateful that the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office finally dismissed these charges. As we have been saying from the beginning, Jermall did not rob anyone and this was borne out not only by several witnesses, but also by the security tapes which show exactly what transpired. It is tragic that it went as far as it did, but now Jermall can concentrate on his next fight.”

Schaffer previously said an SAPD officer pursued charges against Charlo in an attempt to embarrass his client.

County officials declined to release additional details on the dismissals and a district attorney spokesperson did not respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday.