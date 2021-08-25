World champion boxer facing felony robbery charges in San Antonio

Jermall Charlo is charged with multiple counts of robbery.

SAN ANTONIO – World champion boxer Jermall Charlo turned himself in to authorities in Bexar County Wednesday morning weeks after San Antonio police issued multiple felony robbery warrants against him.

Charlo, 31, was booked at a satellite office at the Bexar County Courthouse just before 10 a.m. and released on bond about a half-hour later.

On July 16, San Antonio police responded to the Privat Martini Bar & Social Club, located in the 5100 block of UTSA Boulevard, after receiving a call around 2 a.m. that Charlo had assaulted a waiter and taken off with her tips, according to an SAPD incident report released Wednesday.

The incident happened after a credit card Charlo attempted to use to pay his tab was repeatedly declined, the report states.

After Charlo accused the waiter of trying to steal his credit card, Charlo grabbed two black waiter books, removing his identification from one and cash from another, according to a warrant for his arrest.

Ad

Charlo and members of his group then “pushed their way out of the building and left the location” in a limousine bus, according to the warrant.

A waitress suffered a lower leg injury after a member of Charlo’s group stepped on her as they left.

SAPD detectives issued three second-degree warrants for robbery against Charlo Aug. 7, court records show.

Charlo is a world champion middleweight boxer with a record of 32-0-0, whose most recent fight was a victory in his native Houston in June against Juan Macias Montiel.

Jermall Charlo poses with his championship belts after beating Juan Macias Montiel in a WBC middleweight world championship boxing match Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

His twin brother, Jermell, himself a world champion super welterweight champion, fought Brian Carlos Castano to a draw at the AT&T Center on July 17, a night after the alleged incident at the night club.

The twin brothers were honored by the city of Houston earlier this summer, according to multiple reports.