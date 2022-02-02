59º

Two injured after argument between neighbors leads to shooting, SAPD says

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Mercedes Street on Tuesday night. (Joe Arredondo, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – An argument between two neighbors led to both of them being hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting at each other, San Antonio police said.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Mercedes Street on Tuesday night.

Neighbors said they didn’t see the gunfight between the two men in their mid-40s to early 50s but later went outside and saw them on the ground with several gunshot wounds to the chest, arms, legs and torso.

The men were taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear what led to the argument between the two neighbors. KSAT will update this story with new information as it becomes available.

