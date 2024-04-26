Suspected car burglars shoot woman; stray bullets hit other apartments

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to track down four people who they believe were out to steal property but instead tried to take someone’s life.

They believe the shots were fired after a woman and man interrupted a car burglary outside their apartment in the 4900 block of Gus Eckert late Thursday night.

The woman was wounded in her back, according to officers at the scene.

Police got the call about the shooting around 9:30 p.m., and then found the woman on the ground in the parking lot at the Frances J. Furey apartments.

She was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Olga DeLaRaza Fernandez, who spoke only Spanish, told KSAT she was in her kitchen when she heard the shots.

She said she looked outside and saw the woman on the ground in the middle of a crowd who appeared to be trying to help her.

Margaret Sattiewhite managed to sleep through it all.

She says she woke up to police knocking on her door and telling her one of the stray bullets had hit her SUV.

Friday morning, as she walked around the complex, Sattiewhite noticed that bullets had also hit another neighbor’s apartment.

“Luckily, he wasn’t up by his Xbox, honestly,” she said, pointing to a bullet hole in the neighbor’s window. “Another unit, it went through their kitchen window.”

Sattiewhite said she has lived in the apartment complex for the past two years and had never seen this kind of trouble, what she called a “lack of human concern.”

“Nobody has tried to break into our vehicles,” she said.

Police said witnesses told them the shots were fired by someone in a car that contained what appeared to be four teenagers.

They were gone when officers arrived.