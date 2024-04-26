Somerset police detective arrested, accused of dragging woman up stairs

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Somerset Police Department has ended the employment of a detective accused of injuring a woman by dragging her up stairs during a domestic dispute last week in far west Bexar County.

Alvaro Ramirez III faces a misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury-married.

Bexar County sheriff’s deputies were called to an apartment complex in the 12100 block of Alamo Ranch Parkway in the early morning hours of April 19.

A woman in the parking lot said Ramirez had injured her left arm and left hand by dragging her up a set of stairs the previous day, a BCSO incident report states.

The woman, who KSAT is not identifying, told deputies that she was able to escape the apartment with her child after Ramirez fell asleep.

Ramirez eventually came out of the apartment and spoke with deputies and identified himself as a law enforcement officer.

He told deputies that he and the woman had eaten food and consumed alcohol the prior day while shopping for wedding attire and had returned to the apartment after buying more alcohol, the report states.

Ramirez said the woman had gotten upset while in the vehicle after he got a call from his wife, according to the report.

Ramirez, who denied assaulting the woman, told deputies that the woman bruises easily and that her injuries occurred a few days prior during a physical altercation between her and another family member.

Ramirez was taken into custody and booked into jail.

He bonded out April 20, and is prohibited from possessing firearms and has a no-contact order in place, Bexar County court records show.

Ramirez is scheduled to be arraigned in County Court 7 on May 22.

He does not have a criminal defense attorney listed on the court records website.

Somerset Police Department Chief Gary Reeves told KSAT that Ramirez was separated from employment with the city on April 18, and has provided the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement the proper notification of Ramirez’s arrest.

Reeves declined further comment and referred additional questions on the case to BCSO.

Ramirez, listed as a corporal detective/investigator, remained on the city of Somerset website as of Friday afternoon.

