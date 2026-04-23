WATCH: 2026 King William Fair and Parade

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is gearing up for one of its most beloved Fiesta traditions as the King William Fair and Parade returns this Saturday.

Thousands are expected to flock to the historic King William district, just south of downtown, to take part in the festivities.

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The centerpiece of the day is the colorful King William Fair parade, with its 1.5-mile route winding through the charming residential streets lined with historic homes.

KSAT will livestream coverage of the parade starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. You can watch it on KSAT.com, KSAT Plus, YouTube and in this article.

2026 King William Fair and Parade map. (KSAT)

Beyond the parade, the fair offers a wide variety of entertainment and activities for all ages.

Live music performances, an array of food vendors, and a bustling market featuring art and craft booths will fill the neighborhood with energy. Dance troupes and cultural showcases highlight San Antonio’s rich heritage throughout the day.

Families with children will find plenty to enjoy at the Kids Kingdom area, where carnival games, kid-friendly attractions and free arts and crafts await the youngest Fiesta-goers.

Organizers emphasize that proceeds from the King William Fair benefit inner-city cultural organizations, support educational initiatives, and contribute to community improvements.

If you’re planning to head to Fiesta, submit your photos and videos on KSAT Connect!

Fiesta started on Thursday, April 16, and ends on Sunday, April 26, bringing 11 days of food, music and culture to San Antonio.

The Alamo City’s biggest party will once again feature dozens of events, including Fiesta’s signature parades, family-friendly festivals and can’t-miss traditions.

Whether you’re heading downtown or celebrating from home, KSAT will provide comprehensive, multi-platform coverage — on TV, online, streaming and social — so you don’t miss a moment.

KSAT will also stream Spanish broadcasts of the Fiesta Flambeau Parade on Saturday night morning.

Here’s what to know.

📅 Daily event guides

Planning your Fiesta schedule? KSAT once again provides daily guides for each day of Fiesta 2026:

📺 Watch Fiesta anywhere with KSAT

Here’s when you can watch some of the biggest events on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com.

Thursday, April 23 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival , coverage starts at 7 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — Watch on , coverage starts at 7 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — Watch on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Friday, April 24 : Battle of Flowers Parade and Battle of Flowers en Español , coverage begins at 10 a.m. — Watch on KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. and, coverage begins at 10 a.m. — Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, April 25 : Fiesta Pooch Parade , coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — Watch on , coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — Watch on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, April 25 : King William Fair Parade , coverage begins at 8 a.m. — Watch on , coverage begins at 8 a.m. — Watch on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, April 25 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival , 2-5 p.m. (rebroadcast) — Watch on KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. , 2-5 p.m. (rebroadcast) — Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, April 25: Fiesta Flambeau Parade and Flambeau en Español, coverage starts at 7 p.m. — Watch on KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. and, coverage starts at 7 p.m. — Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

You can get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free here.

📲 Stay connected with KSAT

This is just the beginning. As Fiesta 2026 continues, KSAT will expand coverage with:

More live event broadcasts.

Special features and behind-the-scenes stories.

Streaming exclusives and rebroadcasts.

Stay tuned to KSAT across all platforms for the most complete, up-to-date Fiesta coverage in San Antonio.

¡Viva Fiesta!

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