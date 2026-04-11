Fiesta events for April 18: OLLU Confetti 5K Fun Run, Fiesta De Los Niños, Chanclas Y Cervezas

SAN ANTONIO – There are plenty of exciting events for Fiesta-goers to enjoy to kick off the first weekend of Fiesta.
On Saturday, April 18, San Antonians can head out to Chanclas Y Cervezas, which features a variety of games and competitions, live entertainment and more.
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Other events to look forward to are the last day of the Oyster Bake, the Fiesta Festival and the Walk for Autism.
Have you attended any Fiesta festivities? Share your adventures on KSAT Connect for a chance to be featured on air or online!
Fiesta 2026 will carry the theme “Fiesta Together” as San Antonio marks the festival’s 135th anniversary.
Are you curious to know what’s happening each day of the 11-day celebration? Make sure to keep up with KSAT on air and online!
Here’s a list of events for the third day of Fiesta 2026 on April 18:
- 48th Annual Fiesta Women & Co-Ed Soccer Tournament: Bring your chair to enjoy the free Fiesta women and co-ed soccer tournament games from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Star Soccer Complex, 5103 David Edwards Drive. There will be a playground for children, but supervision by an adult is required.
- 105th Annual Patriotic and Historical Ball: The annual event will take place from 7-11 p.m. at the Venues at San Fernando Cathedral, 231 W. Commerce St. The Patriots and Historic Ball is one of the opening galas of Fiesta 2026. Highlights include a visit from King Antonio of the Texas Cavaliers River Parade in his first official duty as king. Tickets cost $45.
- Alpha Pi Zeta Fiesta Track: The Alpha Pi Zeta Chapter has hosted the staple event since 1984. The free event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 200 Noblewood.
- Annual Open TCA Car Show: The free event will showcase cars and trucks of all makes and models from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Main Plaza, 100 N. Main St. in Boerne. Guests can enjoy a variety of dining, a competitive silent auction, Fiesta medal sales and more.
- A Taste of New Orleans: Savor New Orleans-style cuisine while enjoying a variety of jazz and blues music from noon to 11 p.m. at the Sunken Garden Theatre, 3875 N. St. Mary’s St. Admission costs $22 per person, while children 12 and younger get in for free. A two-day pass costs $40 per person.
- Breakfast for the Brave: The free, family-friendly event will feature breakfast offerings, live entertainment and more from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Rock at La Cantera, 1 Spurs Way. Guests can explore a lively vendor fair showcasing local veteran- and first responder-owned businesses. The first 150 veterans, active-duty service members and first responders to register will enjoy free breakfast. Meal tickets may be purchased here.
- Celebration of Traditions Pow Wow: Enjoy traditional, exhibition or intertribal dances during the Celebration of Traditions Pow Wow from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Morgan’s Wonderland Event Center, 5223 David Edwards Drive. Admission is free.
- Chanclas Y Cervezas: The seventh annual celebration will take place from 5-11 p.m. at 2532 Sidney Brooks. The celebration will feature live music and chancla-throwing competitions for a chance to compete to be crowned king or queen of Chanclas Y Cervezas. Presale tickets cost $15 per person and tickets at the door cost $20 per person.
- Chaparral Music & Heritage Festival: The San Antonio Parks Foundation will host the free festival from noon to 9 p.m. at 301 E. Travis St. The festival raises funds for improvements to parks across San Antonio.
- Coronation Gallery Open House at The Witte Museum: Fiesta goers can visit the open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3801 Broadway. The museum houses more than 280 coronation robes and Fiesta finery. To purchase tickets, click here.
- Earth Day: The free, family-friendly event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Woodlawn Lake Park, 1103 Cincinnati Ave. Highlights of the event include tree and plant giveaways, fishing and fitness activities, more than 80 community partners and more.
- El Rey Fido Coronation: The pet-friendly El Rey Fido event will feature a Royal Court in full regalia as part of Fiesta festivities. The free event will take place from 9:45-11 a.m. at Hops & Hounds, 1123 Avenue B.
- Fiesta Carnival: Take the family to enjoy thrilling rides and a variety of food and snacks. The carnival is scheduled for noon to midnight at the Alamodome Parking Lot C, 100 Montana St. The event runs daily throughout Fiesta.
- Fiesta Castle Hills: The free annual event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 209 Lemonwood. Fiesta Castle Hills will feature a parade, 40-50 arts and crafts vendors, a petting zoo and more.
- Fiesta De Los Niños: From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., families can enjoy exploring the future of technology inside the San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology’s AREA 21 Inspiration Center at the Boeing Center at Tech Port, 3331 General Hudnell. The free event will feature hands-on activities highlighting cybersecurity, robotics, video gaming and esports, space exploration and more.
- Fiesta Festival: The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 6711 S. New Braunfels Ave. The event, which will feature live entertainment, food and a mini parade, is a fundraising event that benefits around 200 residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities at the San Antonio State Supported Living Center. Admission to the Fiesta Festival is free.
- Fiesta De Los Reyes: The event will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Historic Market Square, 514 W. Commerce St. Click here to learn more about the new gate fee. Fiesta-goers can enjoy live music from two stages, sample a variety of food and more. The music lineup for April 18 includes Gary Hobbs and La Dezz.
- Fiesta Flower Show: The Woman’s Club of San Antonio has hosted the annual show since 1913. Floral arrangements based on the year’s theme and horticultural displays will be featured at the Fiesta event. The free show will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1717 San Pedro Ave.
- Fiesta Kings Cup Polo Party: Guests can enjoy watching teams compete for the Fiesta Kings Cup Trophy from noon to 4 p.m. at 490 W. Specht Road. The day will feature a gourmet-style buffet, champagne and more. Admission is $200 per seat or $1,600 for a table of eight guests.
- Fiesta on French: Enjoy live New Orleans Jazz, Cajun food and drinks during the Fiesta on French event from 6:30 p.m. to midnight at 415 W. French Place. The event supports people in the community who are in need. Admission is $150 per person.
- Fiesta Oyster Bake: April 18 marks the last day of Oyster Bake at St. Mary’s University. The festival attracts more than 70,000 patrons to help raise money for St. Mary’s students. The music lineup for April 18 includes Candlebox and Jenny B. The event will be from noon to 11 p.m. at 1 Camino Santa Maria. Click here to purchase tickets.
- Fiesta Show & Shine Dinner & Dance: The annual event will take place from noon to 6 p.m. at the Westin San Antonio North, 9821 Colonnade Blvd. The April 18 date will feature the day party, which is free to the public. Local, small and veteran-owned businesses and vendors will be at the event. This Fiesta event helps fund and sustain the scholarship program, which supports dozens of college-bound high school students.
- Investiture of King Antonio CIII: The investiture ceremony, which dates back to 1927, honors the memory of the heroes who fell at the Alamo. It also recognizes new members inducted into the Texas Cavaliers each year. The free event will be from 6:15-7:30 p.m. at 300 Alamo Plaza.
- Lotería Para Líderes: Shop from local vendors, playing games of Lotería from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Westin San Antonio North, 9821 Colonnade Blvd. La Reina de Loteria and La Princesa de Loteria will also be crowned at this event. Admission costs $100. The fundraiser supports Girl Scouts and the West Side Girl Scout Leadership Center.
- Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil — A Masquerade Extravaganza: The masquerade event will take place from 6-11 p.m. at The Doseum, 2800 Broadway St. The AMAZING E7 Band will return as a headliner for the event. Early bird ticket prices start at $100 per person. The event is a fundraiser open only to those 21 and older.
- OLLU Confetti 5K Fun Run: Lace up your sneakers and prepare to run along with more than 800 participants during the OLLU Confetti 5K Run and Walk from 7:30-9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake University’s Main Front Walk, 411 SW 24th St. Registration between April 4 and April 17 is $40. On race day, registration is $45. Click here for more information.
- Piñatas in the Barrio: The free, family-friendly event will feature live entertainment, music, food and more from noon to 9 p.m. at Plaza Guadalupe, 1327 Guadalupe St. Attendees can witness the unveiling of the barrio’s largest piñata in the city, plus they can see who will be crowned the 2026 king and queen of the barrio.
- San Jacinto Victory Celebration: The event, which commemorates the 1836 Battle of San Jacinto, will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at Alamo Plaza. The free celebration features speakers from across Texas who will discuss the military strategy behind the historic triumph.
- The Circle for Life Motorcycle Rally: The rally will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at 29078 Interstate 10 W. in Boerne. Presale tickets cost $40, while day-of-event tickets are $45. The rally supports organ and tissue donor awareness.
- UT San Antonio Fiesta Arts Fair: The nationally ranked art fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the UTSA Southwest Campus, 300 Augusta. The art-focused fundraiser celebration provides operating support for UT San Antonio. Admission is $16 for a two-day ticket.
- Viva Botanica: Enjoy live entertainment and activities at the Viva Botanica from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston. The family-friendly event gives attendees a chance to explore a botanical theme through interactive activity stations led by Garden educators. Tickets are $22 per person.
- Walk for Autism: The event focuses on raising awareness about autism and raising funds to unite for change. The free event will be from 1-6 p.m. at Retama Park, 1 Retama Parkway in Selma.
Click here to see more events scheduled for Fiesta 2026.
Before you head out to Fiesta, check out the forecast from KSAT’s Weather Authority team to help plan your Fiesta adventure.
Watch Fiesta coverage on KSAT
KSAT will offer live coverage of Fiesta 2026’s biggest events.
Take a look at when you can catch some of the biggest events on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com.
To get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free, click here.
- Thursday, April 16: Fiesta Fiesta, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Travis Park — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Monday, April 20: Texas Cavaliers River Parade and River Parade en Español, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. followed by the SA Live Fiesta After Party, 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Thursday, April 23: Battle of Flowers Band Festival, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Friday, April 24: SA Live Battle of Flowers Pre-Party, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Friday, April 24: Battle of Flowers Parade and Battle of Flowers en Español, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: Pooch Parade, coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: King William Parade, coverage starts at 9 a.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: Battle of Flowers Band Festival, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (rebroadcast) — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: KSAT Flambeau Pre-Party, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: Fiesta Flambeau Parade and Flambeau en Español, 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
This is just a partial list. As Fiesta gets closer, we will update our plans, which may include covering even more events live.
Stay tuned and viva Fiesta!