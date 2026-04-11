Fiesta events for April 19: A Day in Old Mexico, Fiesta Flotilla, UT San Antonio Fiesta Arts Fair

SAN ANTONIO – On the fourth day of Fiesta, San Antonio will keep the celebration going with a lineup of events that are sure to be a “fiesta-tastic” time!
On the first Sunday of Fiesta, Fiesta-goers can attend the final day of A Taste of New Orleans, Fiesta Flotilla or the free San Antonio Symphonic Band Fiesta Concert.
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Fiesta 2026 will carry the theme “Fiesta Together” as San Antonio marks the festival’s 135th anniversary.
Wondering what’s happening each day of the 11-day celebration? Make sure to keep up with KSAT on air and online!
Here’s a list of events for the fourth day of Fiesta 2026 on April 19:
- 48th Annual Fiesta Women & Co-Ed Soccer Tournament: Bring your chair to enjoy the free Fiesta women and co-ed soccer tournament games from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Star Soccer Complex, 5103 David Edwards Drive. There will be a playground for children, but supervision by an adult is required.
- A Day in Old Mexico: The San Antonio Charro Association will host A Day in Old Mexico from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 6126 Padre Drive. The event will celebrate Mexican heritage through the tradition of charrería. Tickets are $25 per person. Children 12 and under get in for free.
- A Taste of New Orleans: Savor New Orleans-style cuisine while enjoying a variety of jazz and blues music from noon to 10 p.m. at the Sunken Garden Theatre, 3875 N. St. Mary’s St. Admission costs $22 per person, while children 12 and younger get in for free.
- Champagne & Diamonds Brunch: The brunch, which is consistently attended by Fiesta royalty, will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Security Service Event Center, 15000 Interstate 10. Fiesta royalty compete in “El Grito” for a chance to win “El Gallo.” Tickets start at $275 per person.
- Chili Queens Chili Cook-off: Attendees can attend the 18th annual event from 3-8 p.m. at 411 Bonham St. The Chili Queens tradition dates back more than 100 years and is rooted in San Antonio’s cultural history.
- Coronation Gallery Open House at The Witte Museum: Fiesta goers can visit the open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3801 Broadway St. The museum houses more than 280 coronation robes and Fiesta finery. To purchase tickets, click here.
- Fiesta Carnival: Take the family to enjoy thrilling rides and a variety of food and snacks. The carnival is scheduled from noon to 11 p.m. at the Alamodome Parking Lot C, 100 Montana St. The event runs daily throughout Fiesta.
- Fiesta De Los Reyes: The event will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Historic Market Square, 514 W. Commerce St. Click here to learn more about the new gate fee. Fiesta-goers can enjoy live music from two stages, sample a variety of food and more. The music lineup for April 19 includes Special Show Tribute and Delta Boys.
- Fiesta Flotilla: The free, family-friendly event will take place from 1-3 p.m. at Acequia Park, 8500 Mission Pkwy. This Fiesta event will feature free kayaking, an outdoor fishing clinic, tree giveaways, Folklórico dancers and more. Canoe and bicycle decorating contests will be held, with prizes awarded to participants.
- Pan American League’s Fiesta Olé!: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests will be treated to a runway experience featuring San Antonio women leaders, philanthropists and more who will model from a surprise designer during the show. Fiesta Olé, which will take place at the Westin San Antonio North, 9821 Colonnade Blvd., costs $90 per person. The celebration helps fund scholarships for students and provides critical support to families and residents in San Antonio.
- San Antonio Symphonic Band Fiesta Concert: The free SASB Fiesta concert will take place from 7-8 p.m. at the Diane Bennack Concert Hall at the University of the Incarnate Word, 4301 Broadway St.
- San Fernando Cathedral Fiesta Mass: Guests can stop by the San Fernando Cathedral for Fiesta Mass from 10-11 a.m. at 115 Main Plaza. The Fiesta mass will offer a blessing for participants, organizers and the events that make Fiesta a “treasured tradition.”
- SARR Fiesta Mission Run: This year, the SARR Fiesta Mission Run will highlight Mission Concepción. The Fiesta-themed run is the club’s oldest race, and the 10K is the oldest of its kind hosted in San Antonio. Tickets start at $15 and up. The SARR Fiesta Mission Run will take place from 7-11:30 a.m. at Mission County Park, 6030 Padre Drive.
- UT San Antonio Fiesta Arts Fair: The nationally ranked art fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the UTSA Southwest Campus, 300 Augusta. The art-focused fundraiser celebration provides operating support for UT San Antonio. Admission is $16 per person.
Click here to see more events scheduled for Fiesta 2026.
Before you head out to Fiesta, check out the forecast from KSAT’s Weather Authority team to help plan your Fiesta adventure.
Watch Fiesta coverage on KSAT
KSAT will offer live coverage of Fiesta 2026’s biggest events.
Take a look at when you can catch some of the biggest events on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com.
To get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free, click here.
- Thursday, April 16: Fiesta Fiesta, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Travis Park — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Monday, April 20: Texas Cavaliers River Parade and River Parade en Español, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. followed by the SA Live Fiesta After Party, 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Thursday, April 23: Battle of Flowers Band Festival, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Friday, April 24: SA Live Battle of Flowers Pre-Party, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Friday, April 24: Battle of Flowers Parade and Battle of Flowers en Español, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: Pooch Parade, coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: King William Parade, coverage starts at 9 a.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: Battle of Flowers Band Festival, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (rebroadcast) — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: KSAT Flambeau Pre-Party, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: Fiesta Flambeau Parade and Flambeau en Español, 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
This is just a partial list. As Fiesta gets closer, we will update our plans, which may include covering even more events live.
Stay tuned and viva Fiesta!