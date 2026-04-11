Fiesta events for April 22: Coronation of the Queen, Fiesta Gartenfest

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta-goers have another full day of events to enjoy on the seventh day of the celebration.
On Wednesday, April 22, you can attend the second day of a fan-favorite Fiesta event, NIOSA. Other events to enjoy are Gartenfest and the Ford Mariachi Festival.
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Fiesta 2026 will carry the theme “Fiesta Together” as San Antonio marks the festival’s 135th anniversary.
Wondering what’s happening each day of the 11-day celebration? Make sure to keep up with KSAT on air and online!
Here’s a list of events for the seventh day of Fiesta 2026 on April 22:
- A Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA): NIOSA is a four-night festival that transforms La Villita into 14 cultural areas. The festival will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at 418 Villita St. Presale tickets cost $20 and tickets at the gate cost $25. NIOSA is produced by and benefits the Conservation Society of San Antonio.
- Coronation Gallery Open House at The Witte Museum: Fiesta goers can visit the open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3801 Broadway. The museum houses more than 280 coronation robes and Fiesta finery. To purchase tickets, click here.
- Coronation of the Queen: The 112th coronation will take place from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 224 E. Houston St. Proceeds from the presentation support the musicians of the San Antonio Symphony, who perform during the coronation. Tickets can be purchased here.
- Fiesta Carnival: Take the family to enjoy thrilling rides and a variety of food and snacks. All rides cost $3, and food concessions will offer a menu item for $3. The carnival is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Alamodome Parking Lot C, 100 Montana St. The event runs daily throughout Fiesta.
- Fiesta Cornyation: Performances will take place at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary’s St. The show, produced by about 200 volunteers, is ruled by King Anchovy, Cornyation’s answer to King Antonio and Rey Feo. Cornyation is an adult-only show. Funds raised go to local charities and provide scholarships to high school graduates seeking a theatrical degree. Tickets for the performances can be purchased here.
- Fiesta De Los Reyes: The free event will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Historic Market Square, 514 W. Commerce St. Fiesta-goers can enjoy live music from two stages, sample a variety of food and more. The music lineup for April 22 includes David Lee Garza Y Los Musicales and Destiny Navira.
- Fiesta Gartenfest at the Beethoven: Gartenfest will take place from 4 p.m. to midnight at 422 Pereida. Entertainment includes the 50-piece Beethoven Concert Band and the Beethoven German Dance Band. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the gate. Proceeds from the event help preserve German music, language, customs and culture in South Texas.
- Fiesta Hat Contest and Luncheon: The 30th annual event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Westin San Antonio North, located at 9821 Colonnade Blvd. Guests will compete in several individual and group categories showcasing creativity, flair and Fiesta spirit. The event also features a large silent auction and the Women’s Club Boutique auction for shopping opportunities. General admission costs $80 per person.
- Ford Mariachi Festival: The free festival will run from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 602 E. Commerce St. Guests can enjoy the dozens of mariachi ensembles from across Texas and beyond performing at the River Walk stage during the Ford Mariachi Festival.
Click here to see more events scheduled for Fiesta 2026.
Before you head out to Fiesta, check out the forecast from KSAT’s Weather Authority team to help plan your Fiesta adventure.
Watch Fiesta coverage on KSAT
KSAT will offer live coverage of Fiesta 2026’s biggest events.
Take a look at when you can catch some of the biggest events on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com.
To get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free, click here.
- Thursday, April 16: Fiesta Fiesta, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Travis Park — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Monday, April 20: Texas Cavaliers River Parade and River Parade en Español, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., followed by the SA Live Fiesta After Party, 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Thursday, April 23: Battle of Flowers Band Festival, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Friday, April 24: SA Live Battle of Flowers Pre-Party, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Friday, April 24: Battle of Flowers Parade and Battle of Flowers en Español, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: Pooch Parade, coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: King William Parade, coverage starts at 9 a.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: Battle of Flowers Band Festival, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (rebroadcast) — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: KSAT Flambeau Pre-Party, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: Fiesta Flambeau Parade and Flambeau en Español, 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
This is just a partial list. As Fiesta gets closer, we will update our plans, which may include covering even more events live.
Stay tuned and viva Fiesta!