Fiesta events for April 21: NIOSA, Fiesta Especial Celebration Day, Fiesta Cornyation

SAN ANTONIO – Tuesday, April 21, marks the sixth day of Fiesta fun.
A Night in Old San Antonio, also known as NIOSA, opens its first night Tuesday with a variety of food and drink options for Fiesta-goers. Fiesta Especial Celebration Day and Cornyation are also scheduled for Tuesday.
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Fiesta 2026 will carry the theme “Fiesta Together” as San Antonio marks the festival’s 135th anniversary.
Are you curious to know what’s happening each day of the 11-day celebration? Make sure to keep up with KSAT on air and online!
Here’s a list of events for the sixth day of Fiesta 2026 on April 21:
- Ain’t Gonna Resta ‘till After Fiesta Dance: The free Fiesta event will take place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Espee, 1174 E. Commerce St. Eva’s Heroes will crown its first Fiesta king and queen.
- A Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA): NIOSA is a four-night festival that transforms La Villita into 14 cultural areas. The festival will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at 418 Villita St. Presale tickets cost $20 and tickets at the gate cost $25. NIOSA is produced by and benefits the Conservation Society of San Antonio.
- Coronation Gallery Open House at The Witte Museum: Fiesta-goers can visit the open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3801 Broadway. The museum houses more than 280 coronation robes and Fiesta finery. To purchase tickets, click here.
- Fiesta Carnival: Take the family to enjoy thrilling rides and a variety of food and snacks. On April 21, guests can purchase one unlimited ride wristband and receive a second one free. The offer is valid onsite only and cannot be combined with other offers. The carnival is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Alamodome Parking Lot C, 100 Montana St. The event runs daily throughout Fiesta.
- Fiesta Cornyation: Performances will take place at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary’s St. The show, produced by about 200 volunteers, is ruled by King Anchovy, Cornyation’s answer to King Antonio and Rey Feo. Cornyation is an adult-only show. Funds raised go to local charities and provide scholarships to high school graduates seeking a theatrical degree. Tickets for the performances can be purchased here.
- Fiesta De Los Reyes: On April 21, guests can enjoy Take Me Back Tuesday, featuring ‘80s, ’90s and today’s biggest hits. The free event will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Historic Market Square, 514 W. Commerce St. Fiesta-goers can enjoy live music from two stages, sample a variety of food and more. The music lineup for April 21 includes Spazmatics and Tributo a Mana Y Shakira.
- Fiesta Especial Celebration Day: The celebration is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 100 Montana St., Parking Lot C. The Fiesta Especial Celebration is designed for children and adults with physical, cognitive and developmental disabilities. Admission is free, but advanced registration is required due to limited space. There will be no general admission at the gate.
Click here to see more events scheduled for Fiesta 2026.
Before you head out to Fiesta, check out the forecast from KSAT’s Weather Authority team to help plan your Fiesta adventure.
Watch Fiesta coverage on KSAT
KSAT will offer live coverage of Fiesta 2026’s biggest events.
Take a look at when you can catch some of the biggest events on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com.
To get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free, click here.
- Thursday, April 16: Fiesta Fiesta, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Travis Park — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Monday, April 20: Texas Cavaliers River Parade and River Parade en Español, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. followed by the SA Live Fiesta After Party, 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Thursday, April 23: Battle of Flowers Band Festival, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Friday, April 24: SA Live Battle of Flowers Pre-Party, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Friday, April 24: Battle of Flowers Parade and Battle of Flowers en Español, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: Pooch Parade, coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: King William Parade, coverage starts at 9 a.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: Battle of Flowers Band Festival, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (rebroadcast) — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: KSAT Flambeau Pre-Party, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: Fiesta Flambeau Parade and Flambeau en Español, 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
This is just a partial list. As Fiesta gets closer, we will update our plans, which may include covering even more events live.
Stay tuned and viva Fiesta!