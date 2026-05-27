Interstate 10 eastbound main lanes closed after deadly crash, TxDOT says

The interstate is expected to be closed for a while.

SAN ANTONIO – The eastbound main lanes of Interstate 10 northwest of downtown are closed after a deadly crash, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 10 at Woodlawn Avenue, which is located near Fredericksburg Road.

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A San Antonio police officer said a person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the interstate is expected to be closed for a while.

Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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