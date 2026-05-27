Interstate 10 eastbound main lanes closed after deadly crash, TxDOT says A person was pronounced dead at the scene, officers say The interstate is expected to be closed for a while. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – The eastbound main lanes of Interstate 10 northwest of downtown are closed after a deadly crash, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
The crash happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 10 at Woodlawn Avenue, which is located near Fredericksburg Road.
A San Antonio police officer said a person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the interstate is expected to be closed for a while.
Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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