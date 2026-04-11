Fiesta events for April 23: Battle of Flowers Band Festival, Fredstock, La Semana Alegre

SAN ANTONIO – Music takes center stage on the eighth day of Fiesta, with more than 4,000 band students set to perform at the 90th annual Battle of Flowers Band Festival on April 23.
KSAT will stream the Battle of Flowers Band Festival at 7 p.m. Thursday on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus (our free streaming app).
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Fiesta 2026 will carry the theme “Fiesta Together” as San Antonio marks the festival’s 135th anniversary.
Are you curious to know what’s happening each day of the 11-day celebration? Make sure to keep up with KSAT on air and online!
Here’s a list of events for the eighth day of Fiesta 2026 on April 23:
- 10th Street River Festival: VFW Post 76 will host the three-day Fiesta event from Thursday through Saturday. Thursday’s event will run from 4 p.m. to midnight at 10 10th St. The free, family-friendly event will feature live entertainment, dancing and food and beverages. Proceeds from the event will support veteran programs, youth scholarships, recognition awards for local law enforcement, first responders and community events.
- A Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA): NIOSA is a four-night festival that transforms La Villita into 14 cultural areas. The festival will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at 418 Villita St. Presale tickets cost $20 and tickets at the gate cost $25. NIOSA is produced by and benefits the Conservation Society of San Antonio.
- Battle of Flowers Band Festival: The 90th annual event will feature more than 4,000 band students participating in a massed band presentation from schools across the Alamo City from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Alamo Stadium, 110 Tuleta Drive. College scholarships are awarded to high school seniors participating in the festival. General admission tickets start at $7.
- CCHS Fiesta FangDango: Enjoy food, live music and entertainment and fun activities during the CCHS Fiesta FangDango from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Central Catholic High School, 1403 N. St. Mary’s St. Admission is $30 per person. Ticket purchases help support scholarships, student programs and campus improvements at the high school.
- Coronation Gallery Open House at The Witte Museum: Fiesta-goers can visit the open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3801 Broadway. The museum houses more than 280 coronation robes and Fiesta finery. To purchase tickets, click here.
- Fiesta Carnival - $3 Day: Take the family to enjoy thrilling rides and a variety of food and snacks. All rides are $3 each and all food concessions will offer a $3 menu item on April 23. The carnival is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Alamodome Parking Lot C, 100 Montana St. The event runs daily throughout Fiesta.
- Fiesta Clay Target Shoot: Enjoy a social gathering while testing your clay target shooting skills during the Fiesta Clay Target Shoot from noon to 5 p.m. at San Antonio Trap and Skeet Club, 928 Contour Drive. The event will feature a live auction, door prizes, handmade trophies and certificates for competitors and live mariachi music. Admission costs $600 per four-person team.
- Fiesta Cornyation: Performances will take place at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary’s St. The show, produced by about 200 volunteers, is ruled by King Anchovy, Cornyation’s answer to King Antonio and Rey Feo. Cornyation is an adult-only show. Funds raised go to local charities and provide scholarships to high school graduates seeking a theatrical degree. Tickets for the performances can be purchased here.
- Fiesta De Los Reyes: The free event will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Historic Market Square, 514 W. Commerce St. Fiesta-goers can enjoy live music from two stages, sample a variety of food and more. The music lineup for April 23 includes Ricardo Castillon Y La Diferenzia and David Marez.
- Fiesta Gartenfest at the Beethoven: Gartenfest will take place from 4 p.m. to midnight at 422 Pereida. Entertainment includes the 50-piece Beethoven Concert Band and the Beethoven German Dance Band. On April 23, King Antonio will make an appearance. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the gate. Proceeds from the event help preserve German music, language, customs and culture in South Texas.
- Fiesta San Fernando: The free, family-friendly event will take place from 10 a.m. to midnight at 115 Main Plaza. Fiesta San Fernando supports small businesses that showcase their home-cooked style food and handmade crafts. All proceeds benefit the ongoing restoration of San Fernando Cathedral.
- Ford Mariachi Festival: The free festival will run from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 602 E. Commerce St. Guests can enjoy the dozens of mariachi ensembles from across Texas and beyond performing at the River Walk stage during the Ford Mariachi Festival.
- Fredstock: The festival is a student-organized and run festivity that will feature San Antonio’s vibrant music culture. Admission is free. Fredstock will run from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at San Antonio College’s Parking Lot 13, 309 W. Dewey Place.
- La Semana Alegre: The two-day festival is set to return to Hemisfair, marking its first year as an official Fiesta event. Fiesta-goers can enjoy two nights of live music, food and drinks from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 210 S. Alamo St. Single-day general admission tickets cost $26 per person and two-day tickets cost $42. Proceeds from the event benefit the Hemisfair Conservancy.
- PACFest 2026: The family-friendly celebration will take place from noon to 11:30 p.m. at 1400 W. Villaret Blvd. The celebration features a day of entertainment with artistic and musical performers on the main stage, food booths, children’s activities and more. Admission is $15 per person. Children ages 12 and under get in for free. PACFest has been an official Fiesta event since 2003.
- SACXS Show and Sale: Fiesta-goers will have the chance to view, learn and purchase rare and unusual plants from all over the world from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the San Antonio Garden Center, 3310 N. New Braunfels Ave. The free event will feature plants such as cactus, succulents and xerophytes.
- Senior Fiesta: Seniors can enjoy live entertainment, a health and wellness fair and activities during Senior Fiesta from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wonderland of the Americas, 4522 Fredericksburg Road. Senior Fiesta is the only official Fiesta event sanctioned event planned for seniors. Admission is free.
- St. Philip’s College CultureFest & Rib Cook-off: Enjoy some of the “best” ribs in San Antonio while celebrating the 131st anniversary of St. Philip’s College from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1801 Martin Luther King Drive. The event will feature an opening ceremony procession, food, vendors and a raffle. Guests are invited to wear attire representing their own or a favorite culture.
- Taste of the Northside: The Fiesta event will take place from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Rock at La Cantera, 1 Spurs Way. Tickets are $300 and premier tickets are $600. Tickets will give foodies access to sample and taste food from more than 50 local restaurants while enjoying live music and entertainment.
Click here to see more events scheduled for Fiesta 2026.
Before you head out to Fiesta, check out the forecast from KSAT’s Weather Authority team to help plan your Fiesta adventure.
Watch Fiesta coverage on KSAT
KSAT will offer live coverage of Fiesta 2026’s biggest events.
Take a look at when you can catch some of the biggest events on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com.
To get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free, click here.
- Thursday, April 16: Fiesta Fiesta, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Travis Park — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Monday, April 20: Texas Cavaliers River Parade and River Parade en Español, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. followed by the SA Live Fiesta After Party, 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Thursday, April 23: Battle of Flowers Band Festival, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Friday, April 24: SA Live Battle of Flowers Pre-Party, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Friday, April 24: Battle of Flowers Parade and Battle of Flowers en Español, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: Pooch Parade, coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: King William Parade, coverage starts at 9 a.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: Battle of Flowers Band Festival, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (rebroadcast) — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: KSAT Flambeau Pre-Party, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: Fiesta Flambeau Parade and Flambeau en Español, 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
This is just a partial list. As Fiesta gets closer, we will update our plans, which may include covering even more events live.
Stay tuned and viva Fiesta!