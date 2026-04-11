Fiesta events for April 23: Battle of Flowers Band Festival, Fredstock, La Semana Alegre

SAN ANTONIO – Music takes center stage on the eighth day of Fiesta, with more than 4,000 band students set to perform at the 90th annual Battle of Flowers Band Festival on April 23.

KSAT will stream the Battle of Flowers Band Festival at 7 p.m. Thursday on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus (our free streaming app).

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Have you attended any Fiesta festivities? Share your adventures on KSAT Connect for a chance to be featured on air or online!

Fiesta 2026 will carry the theme “Fiesta Together” as San Antonio marks the festival’s 135th anniversary.

Are you curious to know what’s happening each day of the 11-day celebration? Make sure to keep up with KSAT on air and online!

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Here’s a list of events for the eighth day of Fiesta 2026 on April 23:

Click here to see more events scheduled for Fiesta 2026.

Before you head out to Fiesta, check out the forecast from KSAT’s Weather Authority team to help plan your Fiesta adventure.

Watch Fiesta coverage on KSAT

KSAT will offer live coverage of Fiesta 2026’s biggest events.

Take a look at when you can catch some of the biggest events on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com.

To get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free, click here.

Thursday, April 16: Fiesta Fiesta, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Travis Park — On KSAT 12, Fiesta Fiesta, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Travis Park — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Monday, April 20: Texas Cavaliers River Parade and River Parade en Español , 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. followed by the SA Live Fiesta After Party , 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. — On KSAT 12, Texas Cavaliers River Parade and, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. followed by the9 p.m. to 10 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Thursday, April 23: Battle of Flowers Band Festival, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. — On Battle of Flowers Band Festival, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Friday, April 24: SA Live Battle of Flowers Pre-Party, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. — On KSAT 12, SA Live Battle of Flowers Pre-Party, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Friday, April 24: Battle of Flowers Parade and Battle of Flowers en Español , 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — On KSAT 12, Battle of Flowers Parade and, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, April 25: Pooch Parade, coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. — On Pooch Parade, coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, April 25: King William Parade, coverage starts at 9 a.m. — On King William Parade, coverage starts at 9 a.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, April 25: Battle of Flowers Band Festival, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (rebroadcast) — On KSAT 12, Battle of Flowers Band Festival, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (rebroadcast) — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, April 25: KSAT Flambeau Pre-Party, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT Flambeau Pre-Party, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, April 25: Fiesta Flambeau Parade and Flambeau en Español, 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. — On KSAT 12, Fiesta Flambeau Parade and, 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

This is just a partial list. As Fiesta gets closer, we will update our plans, which may include covering even more events live.

Stay tuned and viva Fiesta!