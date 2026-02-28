Skip to main content
‘La Semana Alegre’ returns to Hemisfair for its first year as official Fiesta event

The two-night, ticketed festival transforms Hemisfair into a music-and-food destination

KSAT Digital Staff

La Semana Alegre returns May 1-2. (La Semana Alegre)

SAN ANTONIO – La Semana Alegre is set to return to Hemisfair, marking its first year as an official Fiesta event, according to a news release.

The two-night, ticketed festival will take place on Thursday, April 23, and Friday, April 24, the release stated.

The festival is set to transform Hemisfair into a music-and-food destination with two stages, a curated market, art and immersive activations.

Organizers said proceeds will support stewardship of the downtown public space.

The first night features Men Without Hats, Bow Wow Wow, Tommy Tutone and Animotion alongside hometown acts including Girl in a Coma, Surfbort and original La Semana Alegre performer Joe King Carrasco.

The second night will mix indie, electronic and Latin-influenced acts, with Ghostland Observatory headlining. Other performers include 54 Ultra, Los Retros, La Santa Cecilia, Son Rompe Pera, Chavela and Pop Pistol.

Food options range from Fiesta classics such as chicken-on-a-stick and gorditas to sweets and local favorites.

Modelo is listed as the festival’s official beer; aguas frescas, cocktails and nonalcoholic drinks will also be available. The La Semana Alegre Market features local artisans, vintage goods and music-focused vendors.

Tickets are now on sale at the festival’s website.

