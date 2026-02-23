‘Show Me Your Medals!’ segment returns to KSAT in March ahead of Fiesta 2026

To be considered for "Show Me Your Medals", send Ernie two of your medals to KSAT12, 1408 N St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78215

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta season is right around the corner, which means it’s time to “Show Me Your Medals!”

Starting Monday, March 9, KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga is bringing back his fan-favorite Fiesta segment during the Six O’Clock News on KSAT 12 — and he wants to see what YOU’VE got for 2026!

Recommended Videos

Each weekday, Ernie and Myra Arthur will spotlight some of the hottest, most creative and most sought-after Fiesta medals in the Alamo City.

From bold designs and glittering gems to medals with moving parts and hidden surprises, if it’s unique, meaningful, or just plain fun, it could make it on air.

📬 How to get your medal on KSAT

Ready to show it off? Here’s what to do:

Mail two medals to:

KSAT 12 - 1408 N. St. Mary’s St., San Antonio, Texas 78215

Be sure to include important details:

🎨 Who designed the medal?

💰 Is it free or for sale?

✨ What makes it unique or special?

📍 Where can viewers get one?

The more we know, the more Ernie can share with viewers!

🎊 Viva Fiesta!

Fiesta San Antonio is all about tradition, creativity, and community spirit, and those colorful medals tell some of the best stories in town. Whether you represent a nonprofit, business, school or special event, this is your chance to shine on KSAT.

Catch “Show Me Your Medals!” weekdays during the Six O’clock News starting March 9 — and get ready to celebrate! Viva Fiesta! 🎉

More Fiesta coverage on KSAT.com