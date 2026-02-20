District 5 Councilwoman tapped to lead sixth annual Fiesta Bike Ride in San Antonio

The public gathers on Avenue B in downtown San Antonio shortly before beginning the fifth annual Fiesta Bike Ride.

SAN ANTONIO – ActivateSA, a San Antonio-based nonprofit advocating for active transportation measures, is partnering with the City Council District 5 office for its annual Fiesta Bike Ride.

The ride, in its sixth year, features a local city council member serving as grand marshal.

District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo will lead the five-mile ride through the West Side.

The ride begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 11, according to ActivateSA’s website.

“The Fiesta Bike Ride is a great reminder that our streets are spaces for community, connection, and celebration,” Castillo said in a Tuesday email to KSAT.

“Events like this bring families, neighbors, and riders of all ages together while highlighting the importance of safe, accessible streets for everyone.”

The public riding on Avenue B in downtown San Antonio during the fifth annual Fiesta Bike Ride. (Courtesy of ActivateSA)

The public is welcome to decorate themselves or their bikes to celebrate Fiesta and local bike culture. A location for this year’s ride has not yet been announced.

“Every year, the Fiesta Bike Parade brings a burst of color and energy to our streets,” ActivateSA Executive Director Joey Pawlik said in an email to KSAT. “It’s a chance for San Antonians to celebrate Fiesta in motion—pedaling together toward a more vibrant and connected city."

The Fiesta Bike Ride happens the day before another annual bike event: Síclovía.

Every year, Síclovía will again turn a portion of Broadway Street into a corridor for cyclists and pedestrians. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 12. Details about programming and a map are forthcoming.

This year’s Siclovia will coincide with the YMCA of Greater San Antonio’s 150th anniversary. The group helps put on Siclovia each year.

Read more: