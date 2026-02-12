Skip to main content
Local News

San Antonio’s newly formed pedestrian and transportation safety commission names leadership team

The commission, formally approved in May 2025, had its members selected in December

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Jim Bailey (right) was selected as chair of San Antonio's newly formed Multimodal Transportation Commission during the group's first meeting on Feb. 11. By trade, Bailey is a senior principal architect with San Antonio-based Alamo Architects. (Headshot courtesy of Alamo Architects)

SAN ANTONIO – The leadership outfit of San Antonio’s newly formed multimodal transportation commission comprises several leaders central to the city’s architecture and advocacy spaces.

The new commission named its chair, vice chair and pro tem Wednesday evening during the group’s first meeting.

Jim Bailey, a senior principal architect at San Antonio-based Alamo Architects, was selected as the commission’s chair.

Bailey, in an emailed statement to KSAT, cited several adopted plans related to safe streets and healthy neighborhoods.

“As Chair, I hope to help the Commission act as a conduit between our neighbors and City policymakers as we collectively do the hard work of implementing the improvements to our infrastructure that San Antonians have demanded,” Bailey said.

In a Wednesday LinkedIn post, Alamo Architects said Bailey’s leadership “reflects a long-standing commitment to thoughtful planning, safe mobility, and connected communities.”

Meanwhile, Joey Pawlik, executive director of active transportation nonprofit ActivateSA, will serve as vice chair. Matthew Moreno, a transportation planner with the Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (AAMPO), will serve as pro tem, according to a San Antonio Transportation Department Facebook post.

Bailey also serves as board chair of ActivateSA.

The commission’s online agenda for its Wednesday meeting included a presentation on upcoming projects for the city’s Transportation Department. One of the projects explored bike facilities around Woodlawn Lake.

How did we get here?

City council formally approved the commission’s creation in May 2025. In December 2025, the 11 members were officially announced. Two more members, a representative from District 2 and the Mayor’s Office, were also added.

The 11-member commission is a byproduct of several plans in San Antonio, including the Bike Network Plan and Complete Streets policy. Updates to these plans and the Transit-Oriented Development framework requested a commission to help oversee implementation.

“This talented bunch will help us create a safe and comfortable network of streets for drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists, and transit riders,” a Transportation Department X post said.

The appointees’ terms end on May 31, 2027. The commission would meet quarterly as needed, according to city documents.

What is multimodal transportation?

The city’s Transportation Department described it as a method involving designing and planning transportation systems “that encompass multiple modes of travel, ensuring connections and efficient movement of people.”

In other words, travelers can travel by car, bus, bike, scooter, rideshare or on foot.

In a March 2025 email to KSAT discussing the commission, Transportation Department public relations manager Joe Conger outlined key considerations when discussing multimodal transportation.

  • System connectivity: Prioritizes creating interconnected networks, which allows for easy transitions between different modes of transportation.
  • User needs: Aims to meet the “diverse needs” of various users, including pedestrians, cyclists, transit riders and motorists.
  • Land use: Multimodal planning considers land use patterns regarding the impact of transportation choices and accessibility.

Some benefits of multimodal transportation include reducing congestion, improving traffic flow and promoting healthy communities, according to the department.

