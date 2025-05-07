New pedestrian and bike safety commission lands on SA city council agenda

SAN ANTONIO – A proposed pedestrian and bike safety committee in San Antonio, a recommendation of several city transportation plans, is set to go before the city council this week for approval.

The Multimodal Transportation Commission passed the city’s Transportation and Infrastructure Committee last month.

The commission, according to Transportation Department Director Catherine Hernandez, would provide input and recommendations to city council on policies, other implementation actions and issues affecting pedestrians and bicyclists.

It is a byproduct of several plans in San Antonio, including the Bike Network Plan and Complete Streets policy. Updates to these plans and the Transit-Oriented Development framework requested for a commission to oversee implementation.

The 13-person commission will consist of one appointee from each council district, an appointee from the mayor, VIA Metropolitan Transit and the Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (AAMPO).

Hernandez said the commission should also include prospective members with experience in categories relevant to the policies at hand, namely traffic engineers, transit riders, cyclists and more. Seven slots would be reserved for those appointees, she said.

The forthcoming commission’s responsibilities, according to city documents, are:

To serve as an advisor to the Transportation Department director on exceptions to the Complete Streets policy.

Function as a recommending body for reviewing and updating policies, procedures and plan metrics, benchmarks and amendments to City Code.

To receive updates on the department’s plans, policies and projects.

If approved, the commission would meet quarterly and as needed. Terms for commission members would align with City Council, the city documents said.

What is multimodal transportation?

The city’s Transportation Department describes it as a method involving designing and planning transportation systems “that encompass multiple modes of travel, ensuring connections and efficient movement of people.”

Broadly speaking, those people can travel by car, bus, bike, scooter, rideshare or on foot.

In an email to KSAT in March discussing the commission, Joe Conger, the department’s public relations manager, outlined key considerations when discussing multimodal transportation.

System connectivity : Prioritizes creating interconnected networks, allowing for easy transitions between different modes of transportation.

User needs : Aims to meet the “diverse needs” of various users, including pedestrians, cyclists, transit riders and motorists.

Land use: Multimodal planning considers land use patterns regarding the impact of transportation choices and accessibility.

Some benefits of multimodal transportation include reducing congestion, improving traffic flow and promoting healthy communities, according to the department.

Transportation issues catch eye of critics

If approved, the commission would more than likely have to consider certain transportation measures for the city that have drawn ire from some Texas lawmakers and even President Donald Trump.

During the 89th Texas Legislature in Austin, GOP lawmakers are pushing to sap policies, eschewed as progressive, potentially affecting a city’s budget should they pursue local rules that interfere with state law, the Texas Tribune reported.

Similarly, a House bill filed by Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, R-Southlake, targets hampering a city’s ability to cut car lanes to accommodate active transportation users, such as bicycles and buses.

The legislation would institute a public input process and notify the Texas Department of Transportation. If a city didn’t follow that process and went ahead with reducing car lanes, they could lose affordable housing funds, according to the Texas Tribune and the bill’s language.

As for the legislation, however, it is still pending in the Texas House’s Transportation Committee, according to the Texas Legislature Online.

A spokesperson for Capriglione’s office did not return an email seeking comment for this story.