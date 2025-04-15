City of San Antonio Transportation Department recognized with state award for Bike Network Plan

Bike Month events are set to take place across San Antonio for the month of May.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Transportation Department has been recognized with a state planning award for its community-focused work around the passing of the Bike Network Plan (BNP).

According to a city news release, the department received the 2025 Transportation Achievement Award for Planning from the Texas District of ITE — a Community of Transportation Professionals (TexITE).

The award recognizes the department’s use of technology to engage residents and design bicycle facilities, according to the release.

“This recognition is a testament to the collaborative spirit and technical expertise behind the Bike Network Plan,” Catherine “Cat” Hernandez, Director of the City of San Antonio Transportation Department, said in a statement. “Our goal was to ensure San Antonio’s bike infrastructure is safe, accessible, and tailored to the communities it serves.”

San Antonio City Council greenlit the BNP earlier this year after a two-year stint at updating the city’s existing 2011 plan.

Including the Greenway Trail System, there are 604 miles worth of bike lanes and trails in the San Antonio area, though they are not always connected.

The cost to implement over the next 25 years is estimated to run between $3 billion and $8 billion. Of that, $540 million to $1.44 billion would be local funding.

For more on the BNP, click here.