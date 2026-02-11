VIA partners with San Antonio leaders to offer free, reduced bus fares

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit and city leaders are working to showcase the numerous ways that San Antonians can take advantage of free or reduced fares when riding the bus.

Recently, a group of students from Lanier High School traveled to the Madla Transit Station to get their free student semester passes.

For high school junior Juanita Aguillon, the timing matters. She’s balancing school and dance while waiting to get her driver’s license. She said taking the bus helps her stay on schedule.

“I was wondering how I was going to get to school. I didn’t want to be late,” Aguillon said. “You don’t really have to worry about other people for you to get there on time...I think it’s good for me because I’m more independent”.

The student semester pass recently received funding from the City Council, a move that city officials hope will help reduce a growing absence problem in San Antonio.

“When talking to parents and talking to residents, we know that transportation is one of the biggest barriers to getting kids to school,” said District 7 Councilwoman Marina Alderete Gavito. “When we get students comfortable with taking the VIA bus, they become public transportation riders in the future”.

VIA said the reduced and no-cost options are designed to make transportation more accessible for people who may not be able to afford or maintain a car.

“Most importantly, it’s to provide access to all members of the community,” said VIA’s Priscilla Ingle. “Not everybody can afford a car or maintain an automobile.”

The transit agency said reduced fares are available for eligible riders, including:

Seniors (65 and older)

Medicare cardholders

People with disabilities, including some veterans

Active duty in the U.S. military

Children ages 5-13

VIA also said that people who can receive free fares include:

Children 4 years old and under

Middle and high school students

Most higher education students

Seniors (on weekends)

Also, VIA offers programs with large employers that can opt in to provide their employees with free or reduced fares when traveling to work.

To check your eligibility, you can visit VIA’s website or call 210-362-2020

Read also: