Local News

VIA seeking public comment ahead of planned service improvements for more than 20 routes

Public comments will be taken throughout February; Improvements expected to be implemented May 4

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

VIA Metropolitan Transit (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Less than a month after unveiling its largest service improvement package in history, VIA Metropolitan Transit is asking the public for help identifying changes to additional routes.

In a social media post, the transit agency said it plans to host three public hearings in February to explore proposed service improvements in May 2026. In total, 21 routes are expected to see adjustments.

Frequency improvements and route realignments are planned across the routes. Four new routes are also expected.

Last month, VIA rolled out service improvements for 30 routes. The changes were spurred by progress on the agency’s Better Bus Plan and the hiring of more than 100 new bus operators, according to a January news release.

For the new changes, 10 informational sessions are also planned throughout February. VIA staff will be available from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to answer questions and accept public comments. For details on where and when those events will be held, click here.

See below for information on the three public hearings:

  • 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 11, at the Mexican American Unity Council, located at 2300 West Commerce Street, Suite 200.
  • 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 12, at the Stone Oak Park & Ride, located at 22139 U.S. Highway 281 north.
  • 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 13, at VIA’s Metro Center Board Room, located at 1021 San Pedro Avenue.

