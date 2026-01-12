VIA rolls out largest service improvements in transit agency’s history this week

SAN ANTONIO – The VIA Metropolitan Transit Authority is launching its most extensive set of service improvements in the agency’s history this week, according to a news release.

The changes, part of the transit agency’s Better Bus Plan, take effect Monday and will affect 30 routes.

Progress on the Better Bus Plan and the hiring of more than 100 new bus operators helped to push the route improvements forward, according to the release.

VIA says the plan is “designed to deliver faster, more direct service on traditional bus routes," and it expands VIA Link capabilities.

The updates were supported by a voter-approved sales tax that VIA began to receive at the start of the year. The January changes follow previous Better Bus Plan phases in April and August 2025.

“This is the largest set of service improvements VIA has implemented at one time, and it directly supports our mission to connect people to what matters most,” VIA President & CEO Jon Gary Herrera said.

VIA said it considered existing travel patterns, operator availability, and public requests when evaluating services and routes to identify opportunities for increased frequency.

To view the routes affected, click here.

