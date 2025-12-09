New program offers free VIA rides to students in effort to reduce chronic absenteeism in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A new citywide program will allow any students between 12 to 18 years old to catch a free ride to school.

On Monday, City Council District 7 announced a $150,000 contribution to VIA Metropolitan Transit as part of a push to ensure students have reliable transportation to school.

>> How chronic absenteeism affects San Antonio schools, families and funding

“(The) reason this is important is cause we know chronic absenteeism is a huge problem in San Antonio. ... We’re trying to attack that problem,” Councilwoman Marina Alderete Gavito said.

The program kicks off Dec. 20. Students can request a student pass, which is valid for one year.

Read also: