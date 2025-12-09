Skip to main content
Local News

New program offers free VIA rides to students in effort to reduce chronic absenteeism in San Antonio

Program starts Dec. 20

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

SAN ANTONIO – A new citywide program will allow any students between 12 to 18 years old to catch a free ride to school.

On Monday, City Council District 7 announced a $150,000 contribution to VIA Metropolitan Transit as part of a push to ensure students have reliable transportation to school.

>> How chronic absenteeism affects San Antonio schools, families and funding

“(The) reason this is important is cause we know chronic absenteeism is a huge problem in San Antonio. ... We’re trying to attack that problem,” Councilwoman Marina Alderete Gavito said.

The program kicks off Dec. 20. Students can request a student pass, which is valid for one year.

