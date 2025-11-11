VIA Metropolitan Transit opens new East Side office ahead of Silver Line project

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit and Bexar County leaders helped open an East Side community office ahead of the forthcoming Silver Line, one of two Advanced Rapid Transit lines planned by the agency.

The office will be housed at the VelocityTX innovation campus located on North Cherry Street near East Houston Street, according to a VIA news release.

VIA hopes residents will visit the office to engage with staff on the project and provide their feedback. The office will be open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. A West Side office is projected to open next year, the release said.

“VIA’s expansion to the VelocityTX campus represents a strategic alignment of transit, innovation, and inclusive growth on San Antonio’s East Side,” VelocityTX President and CEO Rene Dominguez said.

The 7.3-mile Silver Line will connect the East and West sides of the city from the Frost Bank Center to North General McMullen.

“The opening of this Silver Line Project Office is another step forward in that journey. It’s a milestone in transparency, collaboration and community investment — and we at VIA are incredibly proud to be part of it," VIA President & CEO Jon Gary Herrera said at the Silver Line project office opening.

At the event on Monday, Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai presented a $102 million check, the county’s remaining contribution on the transit project.

“I’m optimistic that this investment will bring new life to areas that have been waiting for a fair share of growth,” Sakai said. “By connecting the East and West sides, we’re building a stronger, more inclusive future for all of Bexar County.”

The Silver Line is 40% through its design phase, VIA officials said.

Green Line coincides with planned Silver Line

Earlier this year, VIA broke ground on its Green Line, a 10.35-mile corridor designed to improve transportation access from the San Antonio International Airport to the Missions.

During a briefing at the city’s Transportation and Infrastructure Committee meeting earlier this month, Manjairi Akalkotkar, VIA’s major capital program officer, said the route would “serve as a spine” to VIA connections such as the North Star and Brooks transit centers.

The route, which is expected to utilize upgraded Primo buses, is expected to have 25 stations comprised of route information, public art and amenities for riders.

A proposed design for a Green Line curbside station rendering at San Pedro Avenue and Mulberry Avenue. (VIA Metropolitan Transit)

Akalkotkar said prominent construction on the Green Line could begin to show more early next year.

Once pricing and work detail negotiations with the contractor are finalized, VIA expects to release phasing construction progress plans for the eight-phase project, Akalkotkar said at the committee meeting.

Both transit lines are expected to run every 10 minutes on weekdays and every 15 minutes on weekends, VIA said in the release.

Read more: