VIA’s rideshare service expands to Bexar County’s Southeast region

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – More people will be able to enjoy VIA’s rideshare program, which just expanded to a sixth region in Bexar County.

On Nov. 3, VIA Link began serving people in the Southeast area. VIA Link already covers the Naco Pass, Randolph, Madla, Mainland and downtown regions.

Sandra Alba, 55, was excited about the “convenience” of the service. She doesn’t own a car and needs reliable transportation to get to and from her job at Mission Trail Baptist Hospital.

“I work in the labor and delivery postpartum area, and I love my job,” she said.

In the three years since she began working at the hospital, Alba has relied on VIA’s bus service to get to her job. The bus usually drops her off at Brooks Transit Center, a 20-minute walk to the hospital, which she sometimes endures in less-than-ideal conditions.

“I don’t mind the heat, but the cold, and when it’s rainy, it’s kind of difficult,” Alba said.

But now, once Alba arrives at the Brooks Transit Center, a VIA Link vehicle can be waiting, and it can drive her to her job in four minutes.

VIA’s president and CEO, Jon Gary Herrera, said VIA Link has provided 1.7 million rides around Bexar County since launching in 2019.

“You’re actually customizing your ride; you call it when you need it. It’ll come relatively near you, within 150 feet ... within a 10 to 15 minute wait time,” Herrera said.

Similar to other rideshare companies, such as Uber and Lyft, customers can access VIA Link’s service through an app.

Each ride costs $1.30, and customers can use their VIA pass.

“It’s going to be exciting for me. It’s going to help me out a lot,” said Alba.

Alba told KSAT that she plans to take full advantage of VIA Link and use it to go grocery shopping and do her Christmas shopping this year.

