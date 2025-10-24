City of New Braunfels to launch new microtransit service in November

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The City of New Braunfels is expected to launch a new microtransit service soon for residents and visitors.

“Ride the Rio!” will operate around 47 miles of New Braunfels. According to the city, the proposed start date for the service is Nov. 18.

The service — slated to operate from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday — can be booked on a cellphone app or by dialing a phone number, the City of New Braunfels said.

"Ride the Rio!" service area. (Copyright 2025 by the City of New Braunfels - All rights reserved.)

On the city’s website, officials said the service can pick up and drop off passengers throughout the city.

“Rio vehicles will be fully accessible so that riders of all abilities will be able to take advantage of the service in order to get to appointments, run errands, or visit family and friends around the city,” according to the city.

The contract to operate the service was awarded to River North Transit, a subsidiary of Via, in October.

Via is separate from VIA Metropolitan Transit, the public transit service used in San Antonio, according to the City of New Braunfels.

