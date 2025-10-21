VIA to offer Park & Ride services for Muertos Fest, Paul McCartney concert

SAN ANTONIO – This weekend is going to be busy for San Antonians, and VIA can help make travel smoother.

The transportation company is offering Park & Ride for Muertos Fest and the Paul McCartney concert, according to a press release.

Passengers can choose between the locations below to be picked up. VIA said they will be dropped off at the Robert Thompson Transit Station at 138 Montana Street.

Saturday, Oct. 25:

On Saturday, fares will be free across all VIA systems to celebrate Make a Difference Day, which encourages acts of kindness and attendance at local events.

The following locations are available for Park & Ride, according to VIA:

Brooks Transit Center at 3026 Sidney Brooks Drive

Crossroads Park & Ride at 151 Crossroads Boulevard

Frost Bank Center Lots 6 & 7 at 1 Frost Bank Center Drive

Service to the events will run from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., with return services running until midnight.

VIA said its Prímo service, through Route 100 Fredericksburg Road, is also available for convenient connections between the events and downtown garages. It will be running to and from the Alamodome until midnight.

You can learn more about the map for this route on VIA’s website.

Sunday, Oct. 26:

Fares for VIA services will resume on Sunday, the transportation company said.

Passes can be purchased online, in person at the Park & Ride locations (cash or credit cards are accepted) or through the goMobile+ app.

Park & Ride fare is $2.60 for a round trip, with reduced fare available for students, military and other eligible patrons.

VIA said parking at all service transits is free.

VIA will offer Park & Ride at the following locations:

Crossroads Park & Ride at 151 Crossroads Boulevard

Brooks Transit Center at 3026 Sidney Brooks Drive

Service to the event will run from noon to 7 p.m. Return service will run continuously until 11 p.m., VIA said.

You can learn more about the Park & Ride service for these and other events here.

