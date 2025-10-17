Hours, parking and more: What to know about the 13th annual Muertos Fest celebration

SAN ANTONIO – Muertos Fest, one of the largest Day of the Dead festivals in the U.S., returns to San Antonio, giving the community a chance to honor loved ones who have passed away.
Organizers said the festival drew an estimated 130,000 attendees last year.
Muertos Fest kicks off a day earlier this year, with organizers unveiling plans for a special opening night tribute on Friday, Oct. 24.
This year’s festival will continue on Saturday, Oct. 25, and Sunday, Oct. 26, at Hemisfair.
Can’t make it to the festivities? No worries. KSAT will air a special broadcast recapping all the fun! You can watch the broadcast on KSAT 12 and KSAT Plus at 8 p.m. on Oct. 29.
For those planning to attend the celebration, here’s everything you need to know about the 13th annual Muertos Fest.
Hours
The free festival will open with “¡PRESENTE! Opening Night Tribute" on Friday, Oct. 24, honoring Flaco Jimenez, a Conjunto legend who died this summer at 86 years old.
That same evening, Santiago Jimenez, renowned Conjunto accordionist and brother to Flaco Jimenez, will be among the performers.
Festival hours are:
- Friday, Oct. 24: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 25: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 26: Noon to 9 p.m.
Under a newly signed 10-year agreement, Muertos Fest will continue to call Hemisfair home through 2034.
To see the festival dates announced for the next 10 years, click here.
Map
The celebration transforms Hemisfair to honor the traditions of Día de los Muertos with art, music and more than 80 altars created by community members.
Muertos Fest will feature five stages and two processions, scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26. Workshops, including two kids’ crafts sessions, will also be offered to attendees.
Performances
The festival will showcase dozens of performances by bands, singers, poets and others across the five stages.
Here’s a closer look at this year’s lineup:
Friday, Oct. 24
- David Hidalgo
- César Rosas
- Max Baca & Los Texmaniacs
- Santiago Jiménez Jr.
- Dwayne Verheyden
- Stefani Montiel
- Patsy Torres
- Rubén Ramos
- Rick Treviño
- Rebecca Valadez
- Jesse Borrego
- Lisa Morales
- Nunie Rubio
- Laura Denisse y Los Brillantes
Saturday, Oct. 25
- Erick y su Grupo Massore
- La Doña
- El Dusty
- Piñata Protest Santiago Jimenez Jr.
- Dwayne Verheyden & Los Texmaniacs
- Jesse Borrego Y Tribú
- Campanas de America
- Mariachi Las Alteñas
- The Mexican Standoff
- Los Juanos
- Juan & Armando Tejeda
- Kalpulli Ayolopaktzin
- Guadalupe Dance Company
- Tallercito de Son
- Bexar Brass
- San Antonio Parks & Rec Dance
- Black Bird Sing
- DJ Despeinada
- DJ Plata
- DJ Toshiro
- DJ Errthang
- Joannachills
- Deejay Cesar Wang
- DJ Olivia Garcia
- Goodwill Fashion Show
Sunday, Oct. 26
- The Last Bandoleros
- Gabriella
- Kings del Wepa
- Combo Chimbita
- Nick Gaitan
- Santiago Jimenez
- Ritmo Lokura
- The Tiarras
- Llamativa
- Guadalupe Dance Company
- Joaquin & The Growliners
- Mariachi Las Valquirias
- San Antonio Parks & Rec Dance
- DJ Toshiro
- DJ Consentida
- DJ Rolas y Ranflas
- DJ Jaz-Funk
Here’s a list of the poetry lineup:
- Eddie Vega
- Amalia Ortiz
- Anthony The Poet
- Tomás Julián
- Diamond Larae
- Victoria Garcia-Zapata
Parking and VIA Park & Ride
Parking is expected to be limited, according to the Muertos Fest website. Visitors are encouraged to use VIA transit, bike or walk to the festival.
VIA Park & Ride
On Saturday, Oct. 25, buses will depart from Crossroads Park & Ride, Brooks Transit Center and Frost Bank Center Lots 6 and 7, providing service to the Alamodome. On Sunday, Oct. 26, departures will be from Crossroads Park & Ride and Brooks Transit Center, also heading to the Alamodome.
Signage at the Alamodome will guide patrons to Muertos Fest.
VIA Park & Ride service will run from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday, with return trips available for one hour after the festival concludes.
Parking
Some nearby parking lots and garages in the downtown area from the City of San Antonio website, include:
- City Tower Garage: Located at 60 North Flores Street. Parking is free from 7 a.m.- 11:59 p.m. every Sunday, according to the city’s website.
- Convention Center Garage: Located at 41 South Bowie Street and 850 East Commerce Street
- Houston/Nolan Lot: Located at Houston at Elm under the Interstate 37 underpass
- Houston Street Garage: Located at 111 College Street
- Martinez Parking Lot: Located at South Alamo and Martinez streets
- South Alamo Street: Located at 418 South Alamo
For more information on Muertos Fest, click here.
