Hours, parking and more: What to know about the 13th annual Muertos Fest celebration

SAN ANTONIO – Muertos Fest, one of the largest Day of the Dead festivals in the U.S., returns to San Antonio, giving the community a chance to honor loved ones who have passed away.

Organizers said the festival drew an estimated 130,000 attendees last year.

Muertos Fest kicks off a day earlier this year, with organizers unveiling plans for a special opening night tribute on Friday, Oct. 24.

This year’s festival will continue on Saturday, Oct. 25, and Sunday, Oct. 26, at Hemisfair.

Can’t make it to the festivities? No worries. KSAT will air a special broadcast recapping all the fun! You can watch the broadcast on KSAT 12 and KSAT Plus at 8 p.m. on Oct. 29.

For those planning to attend the celebration, here’s everything you need to know about the 13th annual Muertos Fest.

Hours

The free festival will open with “¡PRESENTE! Opening Night Tribute" on Friday, Oct. 24, honoring Flaco Jimenez, a Conjunto legend who died this summer at 86 years old.

That same evening, Santiago Jimenez, renowned Conjunto accordionist and brother to Flaco Jimenez, will be among the performers.

Festival hours are:

Friday, Oct. 24 : 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25 : 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 26: Noon to 9 p.m.

Under a newly signed 10-year agreement, Muertos Fest will continue to call Hemisfair home through 2034.

To see the festival dates announced for the next 10 years, click here.

Map

The celebration transforms Hemisfair to honor the traditions of Día de los Muertos with art, music and more than 80 altars created by community members.

Muertos Fest will feature five stages and two processions, scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26. Workshops, including two kids’ crafts sessions, will also be offered to attendees.

Performances

The festival will showcase dozens of performances by bands, singers, poets and others across the five stages.

Here’s a closer look at this year’s lineup:

Friday, Oct. 24

David Hidalgo

César Rosas

Max Baca & Los Texmaniacs

Santiago Jiménez Jr.

Dwayne Verheyden

Stefani Montiel

Patsy Torres

Rubén Ramos

Rick Treviño

Rebecca Valadez

Jesse Borrego

Lisa Morales

Nunie Rubio

Laura Denisse y Los Brillantes

Saturday, Oct. 25

Erick y su Grupo Massore

La Doña

El Dusty

Piñata Protest Santiago Jimenez Jr.

Dwayne Verheyden & Los Texmaniacs

Jesse Borrego Y Tribú

Campanas de America

Mariachi Las Alteñas

The Mexican Standoff

Los Juanos

Juan & Armando Tejeda

Kalpulli Ayolopaktzin

Guadalupe Dance Company

Tallercito de Son

Bexar Brass

San Antonio Parks & Rec Dance

Black Bird Sing

DJ Despeinada

DJ Plata

DJ Toshiro

DJ Errthang

Joannachills

Deejay Cesar Wang

DJ Olivia Garcia

Goodwill Fashion Show

Sunday, Oct. 26

The Last Bandoleros

Gabriella

Kings del Wepa

Combo Chimbita

Nick Gaitan

Santiago Jimenez

Ritmo Lokura

The Tiarras

Llamativa

Guadalupe Dance Company

Joaquin & The Growliners

Mariachi Las Valquirias

San Antonio Parks & Rec Dance

DJ Toshiro

DJ Consentida

DJ Rolas y Ranflas

DJ Jaz-Funk

Here’s a list of the poetry lineup:

Eddie Vega

Amalia Ortiz

Anthony The Poet

Tomás Julián

Diamond Larae

Victoria Garcia-Zapata

Parking and VIA Park & Ride

Parking is expected to be limited, according to the Muertos Fest website. Visitors are encouraged to use VIA transit, bike or walk to the festival.

VIA Park & Ride

On Saturday, Oct. 25, buses will depart from Crossroads Park & Ride, Brooks Transit Center and Frost Bank Center Lots 6 and 7, providing service to the Alamodome. On Sunday, Oct. 26, departures will be from Crossroads Park & Ride and Brooks Transit Center, also heading to the Alamodome.

Signage at the Alamodome will guide patrons to Muertos Fest.

VIA Park & Ride service will run from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday, with return trips available for one hour after the festival concludes.

Parking

Some nearby parking lots and garages in the downtown area from the City of San Antonio website, include:

City Tower Garage : Located at 60 North Flores Street. Parking is free from 7 a.m.- 11:59 p.m. every Sunday, according to the city’s website.

Convention Center Garage : Located at 41 South Bowie Street and 850 East Commerce Street

Houston/Nolan Lot : Located at Houston at Elm under the Interstate 37 underpass

Houston Street Garage : Located at 111 College Street

Martinez Parking Lot : Located at South Alamo and Martinez streets

South Alamo Street: Located at 418 South Alamo

For more information on Muertos Fest, click here.

