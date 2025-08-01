San Antonio Tejano legend Flaco Jimenez dies at 86, family says

FILE IMAGE - Flaco Jimenez of the Texas Tornados performs during the 21st Annual SXSW Film and Music Festival in Austin. (Photo by Rick Diamond/WireImage)

SAN ANTONIO – Grammy Award-winning musical artist Flaco Jimenez has died, his family announced on his social media late Thursday night. He was 86.

“It is with great sadness that we share tonight the loss of our father, Flaco Jimenez,” the post read. “He was surrounded by his loved ones and will be missed immensely.”

In a Facebook post, the family also thanked Jimenez’s fans and friends for cherishing his music and the memories.

On Jan. 12, Jimenez was taken to the hospital after “facing a medical hurdle.”

The 86-year-old was known for his many achievements in Tejano music. One of his albums, “Partners,” was selected for the U.S. Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry in 2021.

The Library of Congress called Jimenez “a champion of traditional conjunto music and Tex-Mex culture who also is known for innovation and collaboration with a variety of artists.”

According to the Grammy Awards website, he had won six Grammys, including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.

