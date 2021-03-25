Music legend Flaco Jimenez performs live for first time since pandemic began at COVID-19 vaccination site

SAN ANTONIO – Texas music legend Flaco Jimenez on Wednesday afternoon performed live for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Jimenez, who just recently turned 82 years old, performed as people received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the WellMed vaccination site at the Elvira Cisneros Senior Community Center on Southwest Military Drive.

Max Baca of Los Texmaniacs and Josh Baca joined Jimenez for the performance.

Max Baca was hospitalized with the virus last year and urged people to wear masks, get vaccinated as soon as possible, and stay safe.

This week also proved special for Jimenez for another reason.

He recently learned the U.S. Library of Congress selected his album “Partners” as one of the 25 new entries into the National Recording Registry.

The Library of Congress called Jimenez “a champion of traditional conjunto music and Tex-Mex culture who also is known for innovation and collaboration with a variety of artists.”

Ad

Other recordings selected for preservation due to their historical and cultural impact include Janet Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation 1814,” Louis Armstrong’s “When the Saints Go Marching In” and Nas’ debut release “Illmatic.”

“The National Recording Registry will preserve our history through these vibrant recordings of music and voices that have reflected our humanity and shaped our culture from the past 143 years,” Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden announced Wednesday. “We received about 900 public nominations this year for recordings to add to the registry, and we welcome the public’s input as the Library of Congress and its partners preserve the diverse sounds of history and culture.”

Read also: