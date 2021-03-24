Metro Health to make 30,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments available Thursday

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District will make 30,000 first-dose Pfizer vaccine appointments available starting at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Residents can register for an appointment on the Metro Health COVID-19 vaccine registration website.

People without internet access can call the 311 Customer Service COVID Hotline from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on weekends.

All appointments will be scheduled from April 6 to May 1 at the Alamodome, according to a news release.

Individuals who decide to opt-in to the City of San Antonio’s text alert system, can text VACCINE to 55000 or in Spanish VACUNA to 55000. By signing up, they will receive a text notifying them of locations that have appointments available. Opting to this text alert system will not sign you up for a vaccine or add you on a wait list. This is an additional method to inform the community when new appointments are available. At this time notifications will be for the Alamodome, Wonderland of the Americas operated by University Health, UT Health San Antonio, and WellMed.

