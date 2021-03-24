University Health creates COVID-19 vaccine registry for people 80 and older

People check in for their COVID-19 vaccine appointments at University Health’s mass vaccine site at Wonderland Mall. Courtesy: Mark Greenberg, Photographer / Visual Content Creator, University Health

University Health has created an online registration process for people age 80 and older who want to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The University Health registry will go live on Thursday.

The registry was created to help this priority population get vaccines as the state expands eligibility to all adults starting March 29,

“As the line for vaccines gets longer, this registry will help move older adults to the front of it. It will also save them from the stress of competing with thousands of people – now of all ages - trying to nab an online appointment when limited numbers of slots are released to the public,” University Health officials said in a press release.

Ad

The registry will allow people age 80 and older to enter their information online. They will be contacted by someone from University Health by phone when an appointment is available.

Photo identification with a date of birth will be required at the vaccination site.

Also on KSAT: