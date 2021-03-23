Texas will open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults starting March 29

Beginning March 29, all adults living in Texas will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a news release from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The announcement was made due to an expected increase in vaccine supplies as production has ramped up across the country.

“We are closing in on 10 million doses administered in Texas, and we want to keep up the momentum as the vaccine supply increases,” said Imelda Garcia, DSHS Associate Commissioner for Laboratory and Infectious Disease Services. “As eligibility opens up, we are asking providers to continue to prioritize people who are most at risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death - such as older adults.”

DSHS also plans to launch a website next week that will allow people to register for a shot through public health providers. That information will be found here. People are encouraged to register online through that portal when it is live, but people can also call a toll-free number that will be launched by DSHS soon.

Ad

In Texas, roughly six million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine and three million are fully vaccinated.