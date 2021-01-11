Here’s how you can register for the COVID-19 vaccine in San Antonio

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The city of San Antonio will begin distributing thousands more doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, both Moderna and Pfizer, to eligible residents this week.

Three vaccine distribution sites have been announced so far: the Alamodome, the WellMed Elvira Cisneros Senior Community Center on the South Side, and the Alicia Treviño López Senior Community Center on the West Side.

All of these vaccine sites officially launch Monday, Jan. 9, and many spots have already been filled.

But, that doesn’t mean all hope is lost if you weren’t able to snag a vaccine just yet. City officials will keep the sites open for the coming weeks and more residents will be able to register as more vaccines arrive in Bexar County.

Here’s what you need to know to get your name on the list:

Alamodome Vaccine Site

In operation beginning Monday, Jan. 11. The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.

To register for the vaccine, visit covid19.sanantonio.gov/vaccine , or call 311 and select option 8. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

A total of 1,500 people per day can receive the vaccine at the Alamodome site.

Anyone that lives in Bexar County or in one of the other 26 municipal districts are able to come to the Alamodome to receive their COVID-19 vaccine, according to city leaders.

If appointments are full, you can still keep up to date with vaccine appointment openings at covid19.sanantonio.gov/vaccine

WellMed Elvira Cisneros Senior Community Center

In operation beginning Monday, Jan. 11. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and subject to change. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

To register for the vaccine, call (833) 968-1745. The toll-free phone line will be answered between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Even if you can’t get through, city officials urge you to continue calling.

For those without reliable transportation to the vaccine site, city officials urge you to call your City Council District Office for further assistance.

Alicia Treviño López Senior Community Center

In operation beginning Monday, Jan. 11. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and subject to change. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

To register for the vaccine, call (833) 968-1745. The toll-free phone line will be answered between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Even if you can’t get through, city officials urge you to continue calling.

Those who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccines include healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities, known as Phase 1A, and Phase 1B, which includes residents over 65-years-old or residents 16 and older with a chronic medical condition.

These chronic medical conditions include: cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), heart conditions, solid organ transplantation, obesity and severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease and Type 2 diabetes.

