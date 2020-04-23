These are the places you can get tested for COVID-19 in Bexar County

San Antonio – The number of facilities that are able to test for COVID-19 in Bexar County continues to grow.

Right now, only people who are currently experiencing symptoms, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath will be considered for testing. Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.

If a person has a primary care physician, they can call to see if their doctor is offering testing.

Otherwise, here is an updated list of places where someone with symptoms of the new coronavirus can get tested in the San Antonio area: