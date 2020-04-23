These are the places you can get tested for COVID-19 in Bexar County
There are several drive-thru clinics and multiple walk-in clinics available for testing
San Antonio – The number of facilities that are able to test for COVID-19 in Bexar County continues to grow.
Right now, only people who are currently experiencing symptoms, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath will be considered for testing. Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.
If a person has a primary care physician, they can call to see if their doctor is offering testing.
Otherwise, here is an updated list of places where someone with symptoms of the new coronavirus can get tested in the San Antonio area:
- Drive-Thru Testing at Freeman Coliseum - The City of San Antonio, Bexar County and the South Texas Regional Advisory Council (STRAC) operate a testing site for COVID-19 at Freeman Coliseum. An appointment is required. Complete the self-screening tool on sanantonio.gov or call 210-233-5970 to register.
- Drive-Thru Testing with Texas MedClinic at 2530 SW Military Drive - The testing center will be open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Residents must call 210-233-5970 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to get an appointment to get screened. The new testing site “is specifically intended to serve those who do not have insurance,” according to the news release. Lab results will be provided by Metro Health and the South Texas Regional Advisory Council.
- Drive-Thru Testing in Walmart Parking Lot at 8923 W Military Drive - Testing at this site is reserved for those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders, whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms. People can sign up for an appointment online via eTrueNorth. There is no out-of-pocket cost to the individual. The site is open starting April 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week, weather permitting.
- Alamo City Urgent Care - A medical assessment by one of their providers will be required. Fees will apply but should be covered by most commercial insurance plans. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays; closed on Sunday. For more information, registration process, and locations visit Alamo City Urgent Care online.
- CentroMed - CentroMed is offering limited testing of COVID-19. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or think you may have been exposed, call 210-922-7000 to schedule an appointment. Visit the CentroMed website for more information.
- CommuniCare - You may be able to be tested for COVID-19 at a CommuniCare clinic if you are already an established Communicare patient and you meet the current testing criteria on their website. For more information about being tested for COVID-19 at CommuniCare, visit the CommuniCare website or call 210-233-7000.
- MedPost Urgent Care - Medpost Urgent Care locations in the San Antonio area are now offering COVID-19 evaluations and testing from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Patients can call ahead, schedule online or walk in at their convenience at the following locations:
- MedPost Urgent Care - San Antonio Deerfield Crossing, 16601 Huebner Rd, (210) 492-1365
- MedPost Urgent Care - San Antonio Stone Oak Pkwy, 20210 Stone Oak Pkwy, Suite 101, (210) 481-9804
- MedPost Urgent Care - San Antonio Thousand Oaks, 2951 Thousand Oaks, Suite 104, (210) 494-2324
- MedPost Urgent Care - San Antonio West Hildebrand, 115 Angeles Dr., Suite 103, (210) 664-0962
- MedPost Urgent Care of Cibolo, 513 Cibolo Valley Dr., Suite 101, (210) 714-5600
- MedPost Urgent Care of Converse, 8380 FM-78, (210) 610-0475
- MedPost Urgent Care of New Braunfels, 160 Creekside Way, Suite 602, (830) 387-5330
- MedPost Urgent Care of San Marcos, 155 Wonder World Dr., (512) 738-8334
- MedPost Urgent Care of Seguin, 1347 East Court St, (830) 433-9778
- Texas MedClinic - To be tested for COVID-19 at Texas MedClinic, visit the Texas MedClinic website and review their registration process and evaluation screening quiz. Texas MedClinic does not currently require you to make an appointment, but they ask that you check-in online or at their kiosk. After checking in, you will be asked to wait in your car to be seen for your test, unless you are not medically stable.
