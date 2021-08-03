What to know about the latest rise in COVID-19 in San Antonio and surrounding areas

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This article will be updated every Tuesday and Thursday with the latest coronavirus information. Get it delivered to your inbox by signing up for KSAT’s free Coronavirus Newsletter.

The rise of the delta variant has sent COVID-19 cases surging throughout the United States, including the San Antonio area.

Health experts say the best way to guard against serious illness from COVID-19 is to get fully vaccinated.

As the current spread of the infectious disease worsens and threatens hospital capacity, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new guidance recommending everyone, including fully vaccinated people, wear face masks when indoors.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest surge of COVID-19 cases in San Antonio, Bexar County and surrounding areas, as of Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 4 p.m.

Bexar County

Seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases: 1,146

Rate of infection: 293.63 per 100,000 people over past seven days

Positivity rate: 17%

Current hospitalizations: 920

New deaths: 0

Active cases: 983

Current hospitalizations: 23

Positivity rate: 13%

New deaths: 4

Active cases: 566

Current hospitalizations: 24

People fully vaccinated: 67,966 (49% of total population over 12)

Growing infection levels

The seven-day average of new coronavirus cases continues to increase, according to the latest numbers posted by Bexar County on Tuesday afternoon. The average went from 724 last week to 1,146 this week.

The CDC’s mask recommendation applies to counties reporting a substantial or high rate of new infections — at least 50 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days. As of Sunday, Bexar County is reporting a case rate of 293.63 per 100,000 people, a 131% change over the past week according to the CDC.

CDC data shows a growing COVID-19 case rate in Bexar County. (KSAT)

A growing share of Bexar County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. The weekly positivity rate at the start of July was at 5.8%, above the 5% benchmark officials hope to stay under. Last Tuesday, the positivity rate hit 17%.

Positivity rate in Bexar County has most recently hit 17%. (KSAT)

Surge in hospitalizations

Perhaps the most concerning warning sign that experts are seeing is the rise in hospitalizations. On Tuesday, officials reported 920 hospitalizations, up from 695 reported on Thursday. Of those hospitalized, 260 are in the ICU and 132 are on ventilators.

Health officials say that up to 97% of those hospitalizations involve unvaccinated patients.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said the data shows people who are not vaccinated yet should do so.

“(Unvaccinated people) are putting themselves in great jeopardy; they’re putting everybody else in great jeopardy,” Wolff previously said.

The data shows that hospitalizations are beginning to reach similar levels that were reported last summer and at the start of 2021.

Weekly hospitalization data recorded in Bexar County. (KSAT)

No new deaths were confirmed on Tuesday, so the Bexar County coronavirus death toll remained at 3,619.

Plateauing vaccinations

As the delta variant fuels a surge in coronavirus cases, officials have been trying to boost vaccination numbers, which would help curb active infections and hospitalizations.

The data shows that 1.27 million Bexar County residents older than 12 — 76.8% of that population — have received at least one vaccination dose. And though San Antonio has been touted as a “model to be replicated,” vaccinations have since shown a slower rate of growth, growing by only roughly 4% through the month of July.

Bexar County vaccination statistics (KSAT)

Officials are reporting a slight uptick in vaccinations, as of the week of July 28. More than 21,000 first-dose vaccinations were reported that week, the highest since June.

Weekly first dose vaccination numbers reported (KSAT)

