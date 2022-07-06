COVID-19 positivity rate in San Antonio is the highest since omicron surge

A barge tours along the Riverwalk, Friday, June 17, 2022, in San Antonio. The summer of 2022 can feel as if the coronavirus pandemic is really over. Mask rules and testing requirements are lifting in many countries, including the United States. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The COVID-19 positivity rate in San Antonio is the highest it has been since the Omicron variant-fueled surge at the beginning of the year.

San Antonio’s Metro Health Department said Tuesday that the positivity rate is at 25.45 percent (it last reached that number in February), and the seven-day moving average is at 949 new cases.

There are 576,281 reported cases as of noon Tuesday, data shows.

The COVID-19 risk level is “high” and “worsening,” meaning new admissions into hospitals are high and the case rate is high.

A total of 294 people diagnosed with the virus are in the hospital. Of those, 43 are in the intensive care unit and 11 are on ventilators.

Authorities said more parents are getting their children immunized since vaccinations for infants, toddlers and preschoolers were approved last month.

So far, 1,077 kids between 6 months and 4 years old in Bexar County have received their shot. More than 74,000 kids between ages 5 and 11 in Bexar County have also received their COVID shots.

