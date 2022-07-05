Metro Health offers COVID and back-to-school vaccines at pop-up clinics this week

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District is holding several pop-up vaccine clinics this week to provide vaccines needed for school children and COVID-19 shots.

Children 6 months and older are allowed to get the COVID vaccine, but not all vaccine administrators will give it to kids that young.

At CVS, their clinics only give vaccines to children 18 months and older, and at Walgreens, to children 3 years and older.

Metro Health is trying to help families by holding multiple pop-up clinics this week.

“We’re trying to be out there and giving as much opportunities to everybody as possible,” said Mael Chong with Metro Health.

Below is a list of the pop-up locations:

- July 6 at South San ISD Dwight Middle School Gym: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

- July 6 at Las Villas De Leon Apartments: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

- July 6 at Stevens High School: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

- July 7 at Coker United Methodist Wellness Center: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

- July 8 at NISD Northside Activity Center: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

- July 8 at Frank Garret Center: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

- July 9 at Traders Village: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The pop-up clinics will allow parents to get their children ready for the upcoming school year and get them a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’re engaging with some school districts as well, and we’re going to have events throughout the back-to-school season,” Chong said.

Currently, in Bexar County, more than 1,000 children 4 and younger have received the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 74,000 kids between ages 5 and 11 have also received their COVID shots.

