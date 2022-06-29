COVID-19 risk level ‘worsening’ in San Antonio area, data shows

FILE - In this July 7, 2020, file photo, a visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

SAN ANTONIO – COVID-19 is spiking in the San Antonio area, as cases and hospitalizations are once again on the rise.

According to the City of San Antonio’s COVID-19 webpage, current health trends indicate that the risk level of coming down with the virus is “high” and “worsening” due to more case rates and hospital admissions.

As of Wednesday, San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 815 new cases, 205 hospitalizations and 31 intensive care patients.

You can keep track of the latest COVID-19 numbers here.

With more COVID-19 cases on the rise ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said residents should stay vigilant and make sure they’re up to date on their vaccinations.

“Our COVID-19 community risk level is rising once again, San Antonio,” Nirenberg said in a statement. “This is a reminder to remain vigilant and do what you can to keep our community safe and healthy. Stay current on your vaccinations.”

Ad

Metro Health officials are urging people to wear a face mask in crowded indoor places, get tested if you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms and keep up with your vaccinations.

“As we approach the July 4th celebrations, Metro Health continues to monitor closely the COVID-19 cases”, said Metro Health Director Claude A. Jacob in a statement. “Although we are documenting an increase in new cases and hospitalizations, we remain vigilant and remind everyone to celebrate safely and follow the COVID-19 prevention strategies.”

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration opened vaccines to infants, toddlers and preschoolers.

In other words, children as young as six months are now eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the U.S. -- both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available.

Ad

For more information on the city’s COVID-19 trends, visit its website here.

Also on KSAT: