COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5 administered in San Antonio, parents rejoice

Parents across our community are taking advantage of the FDA and CDC's recommendation to give children between the ages of six months and up to five years old a COVID-19 vaccine. We spoke with some parents about why they're taking the steps to get their kids protected.

SAN ANTONIO – University Health held a vaccination event this week from Thursday to Saturday.

It came a little a week after the FDA and CDC granted Moderna and Pfizer authorization to vaccinate kids 6 months to 5 years old.

University health doctors explained the dosage for the younger age group is about a 1/3 of that of the 5 to 11 year old age group.

For that reason, the Pfizer vaccine series for this age group is a three-dose series, with the second dose administered three weeks after the first, and the third dose eight weeks after the second.

Some local parents jumped at the opportunity to get their young ones some added protection against COVID-19. A woman KSAT12 spoke to said with school starting soon, the vaccine gives them a sense of relief.

“I told him that it was something to help his body stay strong and that we would get doughnuts afterwards and he took it really really well,” Deandra Ransom, a mother of a 4-year-old said.

“Being premature, we wanted to jump at the opportunity as soon as possible,” Clarisa Miller, a mom to two-year-old twins said.

Pediatrician Kimberly Stachniak reiterated that COVID-19 is still among us. As of Sunday evening, the 7-day average of cases in Bexar County was at more than 750.

Dr. Stachniak said just because children typically have less severe symptoms doesn’t mean they are immune.

If you’d like to sign your kids up for an appointment, you can visit WeCanDoItSA.com.