Here are the COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics taking place around San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A series of clinics are popping up to help ramp up the COVID-19 vaccination effort around San Antonio.

Here is a list of the pop-up clinics:

Saturday, July 10:

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.: SA Vaccine Day at AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway 78219. This clinic will be administering the Pfizer vaccine.

9 a.m. - 8 p.m.: San Antonio International Airport Terminal A Baggage Claim, 9800 Airport Blvd. 78216. This clinic will be administering the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.: San Antonio Preparatory Community School, 6127 Summer Fest Dr. 78244. This clinic will be administering the Pfizer vaccine.

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Restore Adult Education George Gervin Academy, 4205 San Pedro Ave. 78212. This clinic will be administering the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.: City Church, 9431 Bandera Rd. 78250. This clinic will be administering the Pfizer vaccine.

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Avalanche of Love Community Outreach, 6812 Bandera Rd. 78238. This clinic will be administering the Pfizer vaccine.

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Esperanza at Palo Alto Apt, 12305 SW Loop 410, 78224. This clinic will be administering the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Sunday, July 11:

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Traders Village, 9333 SW Loop 410, 78242. This clinic will have the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

9 a.m. - 8 p.m.: San Antonio International Airport Terminal A Baggage Claim, 9800 Airport Blvd. 78216. This clinic will be administering the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.: St. Rose of Lima 2nd dose, 9883 Marbach Rd. 78245. This clinic will have the Pfizer vaccine.

Monday, July 12:

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Covenant Baptist Church, 19204 FM 2252 78266. This clinic will have the Pfizer vaccine.

12 p.m. - 7 p.m.: Southwest Workers Union 2nd dose, 1416 E Commerce St. 78214. This clinic will have the Pfizer vaccine.

1 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Second Baptist Church, 3310 E. Commerce 78220. This clinic will be administering the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

9 a.m. - 8 p.m.: San Antonio International Airport Terminal A Baggage Claim, 9800 Airport Blvd. 78216. This clinic will be administering the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Tuesday, July 13:

10 a.m. - 7 p.m.: Northside Church of Christ, 19818 US HWY. 281 N 78258. This clinic will have the Pfizer vaccine.

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. The Witte Museum, 3801 Broadway 78209. This clinic will have the Pfizer vaccine.

1 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Second Baptist Church, 3310 E. Commerce 78220. This clinic will be administering the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

9 a.m. - 8 p.m.: San Antonio International Airport Terminal A Baggage Claim, 9800 Airport Blvd. 78216. This clinic will be administering the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

3 p.m. - 6 p.m.: IDEA Ingram Hills, 3115 Majestic Dr. 78228. This clinic will have the Pfizer vaccine.

Wednesday, July 14:

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Union Pacific, 1711 Quintana Rd. 78211. This clinic will be administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.: UTSA Main Campus, 1 UTSA Circle in the Denman Ballroom located inside the Student Union Building. This clinic will have the Moderna vaccine.

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.: Ronald Reagan High School, JROTC building, 19000 Ronald Reagan 78258. This clinic will have the Pfizer vaccine.

1 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Second Baptist Church, 3310 E. Commerce 78220. This clinic will be administering the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

9 a.m. - 8 p.m.: San Antonio International Airport Terminal A Baggage Claim, 9800 Airport Blvd. 78216. This clinic will be administering the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

3 p.m. - 7 p.m.: St. Agnes Catholic Church, 829 Ruiz St. 78207. This clinic will have the Pfizer vaccine.

Thursday, July 15:

12 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Palo Alto College 1st dose, Student Center Building Classroom SC130, 1400 W Villaret Blvd. 78224. This clinic will have the Pfizer vaccine.

11 a.m. - 7 p.m.: Cleft of the Rock Church, 6041 Wt Montgomery Rd. 78252. This clinic will have the Pfizer vaccine.

9 a.m. - 8 p.m.: San Antonio International Airport Terminal A Baggage Claim, 9800 Airport Blvd. 78216. This clinic will be administering the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.: IDEA Walzem, 6445 Walzem Rd. 78239. This clinic will have the Pfizer vaccine.

3 p.m. - 7 p.m.: Southside High School, 19190 US-281 South 78221. This clinic will be administering the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Friday, July 16:

12 p.m. - 3 p.m.: The Muslim Children Education and Civic Center, 5281 Casa Bella 78249. This clinic will have the Pfizer vaccine.

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Good News Lutheran Church 2nd dose, 11020 Old Corpus Christi Hwy. 78223. This clinic will have the Pfizer vaccine.

9 a.m. - 8 p.m.: San Antonio International Airport Terminal A Baggage Claim, 9800 Airport Blvd. 78216. This clinic will be administering the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.: IDEA Carver, 217 Robinson Pl. 78202. This clinic will have the Pfizer vaccine.

12 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Habitat for Humanity Store #2, 311 Probandt St. 78218. This clinic will be administering the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Saturday, July 17:

9 a.m. 1 p.m.: St. Mark’s Catholic Church, 1602 Thousand Oaks Dr. 78232. This clinic will have the Pfizer vaccine.

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Toyota Field, 5106 David Edwards Dr. 78233. This clinic will have the Pfizer vaccine.

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church 2nd Dose, 810 Kitty Hawk Rd 78148. This clinic will have the Pfizer vaccine.

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Johnson High School Cafeteria, 23203 Bulverde Rd 78259. This clinic will have the Pfizer vaccine.

9 a.m. - 8 p.m.: San Antonio International Airport Terminal A Baggage Claim, 9800 Airport Blvd 78216. This clinic will be administering the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

In addition to the pop-up clinics, the city still has a mass vaccination site at the Alamodome, 100 Montana St., Parking Lot B, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

For an interactive map of upcoming COVID-19 pop-up clinics, click here and for the latest updates click here.

