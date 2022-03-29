Where people 50 and older can get their 2nd COVID-19 booster in San Antonio

FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic at the Keystone First Wellness Center in Chester, Pa., on Dec. 15, 2021. Pfizer is expected to request authorization for an additional COVID-19 booster dose for seniors. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

On March 29, the FDA authorized another COVID-19 booster for people age 50 and older.

People in that age group can now get a fourth dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least four months after their previous booster.

The FDA also cleared a fifth dose for people 12 and older who have severely weakened immune systems.

About two-thirds of Americans are fully vaccinated, but half of those eligible for a first booster haven’t gotten one. Health officials are urging people to get vaccinated if they have yet to do so.

Despite the current low levels across the U.S., COVID-19 remains a global pandemic and experts are worried that another variant could bring an uptick in cases this spring.

The second booster may be available through your primary care physician or other healthcare providers.

Retailers with pharmacies including Walgreens, CVS, H-E-B, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Costco and Target are also offering COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Visit the retailer website for more information.

The city’s drive-through vaccination site at the Alamodome closed in March, but there are still many pop-up vaccination clinics and the second booster is available at each of them.

University Health offers the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at several pharmacy locations. An appointment or registration isn’t needed. Locations include:

The state health department has a vaccine finder on its website here, and Vaccines.gov also has a locator for people across the country.

For more information on where to get tested for COVID-19 in San Antonio, click here. Find vaccine pop-up clinics here.