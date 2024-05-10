83º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Barricaded man ‘peacefully surrenders’ after standoff in far Northeast Bexar County, sheriff says

Sheriff Javier Salazar did not immediately indicate if the man would face any charges

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: BCSO, Northeast Side
BCSO working a scene involving a barricaded subject in far Northeast Bexar County on Thursday night. (KSAT)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man who was barricaded inside a home in far Northeast Bexar County peacefully surrendered, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Thursday.

Salazar said in a news conference that the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the man saying he believed someone was following him.

Recommended Videos

Later, Salazar said a resident who lived behind the man called BCSO and said the man was in her home.

The sheriff said the man was believed to be experiencing a mental health crisis.

When deputies arrived and entered the woman’s home, Salazar said the man began shooting at them. Both the woman and the deputies were able to escape from the house unharmed.

At some point, the man returned to his home and fired a rifle into the air, Salazar said.

BCSO began evacuating nearby residents as a precaution. During Salazar’s press conference, he was told the man peacefully surrendered to law enforcement.

Salazar did not immediately indicate if the man would be facing charges, nor was he aware of a criminal history for the man.

The sheriff said they would continue working to get residents back into their homes.

Listen to Sheriff Salazar’s press conference below:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

email

John Paul Barajas is a reporter at KSAT 12. Previously, he worked at KRGV 5 in the Rio Grande Valley. He has a degree from the University of Houston. In his free time, he likes to get a workout in, spend time on the water and check out good eats and drinks.

email

facebook

twitter

Recommended Videos