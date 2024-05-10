University Health breaks ground on East Side clinic

A concept image of the forthcoming University Health Wheatley clinic, a one-story, 15,000-square-foot clinic, set to open in east Bexar County near the Wheatley Sports Complex.

SAN ANTONIO – University Health continues its expansion across the city as the hospital district broke ground this week on another clinic.

The University Health Wheatley clinic — a one-story, 15,000-square-foot clinic named after African American poet Phillis Wheatley — will open on the East Side near the Wheatley Sports Complex in early 2026, a news release said.

The facility will offer primary care, urgent care and pharmacy services, among other necessities. It will also serve as a secondary location for the University Hospital’s Institute for Public Health.

Construction on both the Wheatley and Vida complexes — the latter broke ground in December 2023 — received support from the Bexar County Commissioners Court, which allocated $40 million from the American Recovery Act Plan to support the expansion, the release said.

“Our vision for this location is to improve access to care, and bring the very latest technologies, specialists and health education resources closer to home for tens of thousands of families,” said George B. Hernández, Jr., president and CEO of University Health.

Precinct 4 County Commissioner Tommy Calvert praised the project for its commitment to a healthy East Side community.

“I would like to thank the Eastern Triangle for advocating for improvements in health care and University Health and Commissioners Court for being responsive to the community needs,” Calvert said.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly cited the site’s layout. The story has since been updated.